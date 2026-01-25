Actors Rannvijay Singha and Mona Singh, both from military families, share nostalgic memories of Republic Day. They reflect on their school days, NCC participation, and express immense pride in the armed forces and the nation's progress.

As India prepares to commemorate its 77th Republic Day, actors Rannvijay Singha and Mona Singh, both deeply connected to the nation's military heritage, reflected on the day's significance. Hailing from military families, Rannvijay and Mona shared personal insights into the celebrations of Republic Day, further recognising the strength and resilience of India's armed forces that protect the nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rannvijay Singha's Proud Reflections

Speaking to ANI, Rannvijay Singha, whose father, Lieutenant General Iqbal Singh Singha, served in the Indian Armed Forces, basked in pride as he recalled his school memories. "Not just an army officer's kid, but also as an Indian, it's an awesome day to remember the memories of school. We used to prepare for the assembly, we'd be singing the national anthem, and sometimes they'd take us to India Gate to watch the parade. You feel very proud of your nation, the achievements, the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. It's a great day to celebrate the nation," Rannvijay said.

He also voiced his support toward people from all sections of society, adding, "As proud Indians, we must support people from all industries. We're all trying to make our nation great. It's a very good time to be in India."

Mona Singh's Nostalgic Memories

'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' star Mona Singh, who also comes from an army background, got nostalgic as she revisited her days as an NCC cadet. "I come from a Fauji background, and we've always celebrated Republic Day. We'd put a flag outside our house, and I remember our school days. We used to get those boondi ke laddoos, and we would participate in the parade. I was in NCC. I just feel very proud and happy to witness these beautiful times now that India is celebrating in all its glory," Mona Singh said, as she went on to celebrate the potential of the country's youth.

"There's so much more to achieve and celebrate. As a nation with the largest youth population in the world, we are coming around in such a big way, I feel very happy and proud to be an Indian," she added.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

As per the release, the 77th Republic Day celebrations are organised around the central theme "150 Years of Vande Mataram".