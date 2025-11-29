Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that the large youth turnout in the 'Unity March' in Vadodara shows they will help achieve PM Modi's Viksit Bharat goal. The march celebrates the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that thousands of youth from across the country were participating in the 'Unity March' to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India'.

Addressing the swelling crowd as the procession reached Vadodara, Mandaviya said that the large turnout of young participants indicated that they would help turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a Viksit Bharat into reality. The padyatra, which began from Karamsad, aims to celebrate the ideals of Ekta, Shakti, and Rashtra-Nirman, principles that Patel himself embodied.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "The padyatra has started, and we arrived in Vadodara on the 4th day. Thousands of young people from all over the country have participated. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel always emphasised unity and the importance of uniting the nation. PM Modi's vision is to transform India into a great, self-reliant, and developed country. The youth involved in the padyatra are spreading messages of unity, self-reliance, and progress. The growing crowd indicates that these young participants will help turn PM Modi's goal of a developed India into reality."

Unity March Details and Invitation to Opposition

The yatra, which began on Wednesday, November 26, will conclude on December 6. It is scheduled to pass through Vadodara on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi on November 26 invited Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to join him in Vadodara for the 'Unity March'. "Dear Rahul ji, On the sacred occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Government of India is organizing a historic 'Unity March' from 26th November to 6th December 2025 - a national journey celebrating the ideals of Ekta, Shakti, and Rashtra-Nirman that Patel himself embodied," Joshi wrote in his letter to Rahul.

Nationwide Commemoration for Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary

Earlier on November 22, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, along with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, flagged off a separate unity march in Delhi to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Nadda emphasised that a true tribute to Sardar Patel will be given when the youth are utilised to lead the country towards Viksit Bharat. "Today, we are celebrating 'Sardar 150,' commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A series of events has been added to this. In the same series, today, we have a flag-off program of 'Ganga Pravaah Yatra.' When we talk about Sardar Patel, we must keep in mind that we will give true tribute to Sardar Patel when we use our youth to lead our country towards 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat, Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat'...," Nadda said.

The Indian government has launched a two-year celebration for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th anniversary on October 31, 2024, at the statue of Unity. (ANI)