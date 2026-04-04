West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, at a rally in Malda, urged voters to unite against the BJP. She accused the party of disrespecting religion, creating unrest, misusing central agencies, and warned against a BJP-Congress alliance leading to NRC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to unite to stop the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. She accused the party of disrespecting religions, creating unrest, and targeting locals in Malda, while claiming central agencies are being misused for political purposes. West Bengal Assembly elections are set to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

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BJP Disrespects Religion, Culture: CM Banerjee

While addressing the public meeting at Manikchak, CM Banerjee said, "If you want to live peacefully for the next 5 years, then you must unite to stop the BJP. BJP will ruin the country. They don't respect any religion. They impose a religion that's manufactured by them. Maa Kali's prasad includes both fish and meat. What religion is the BJP trying to preach? They first need to understand the culture of Bengal."

'Central Agencies Under Mota Bhai's Control'

"Don't fall for any provocation. They want to create trouble and get 30-40 people arrested from every area. This is happening in Malda. Innocent people are getting arrested. NIA, CBI, ED, BSF & CISF are under Mota Bhai's control. Mota Bhai calls us thieves. But where does the money from the borders go? You brand people as infiltrators for speaking in Bengali. You [BJP] are the biggest infiltrators. They come here during polls to capture votes forcefully," she added.

Warning Against NRC, Congress-BJP Alliance

Banerjee warned voters not to support any party other than AITC, alleging a tacit understanding between the BJP and Congress in the state. She said such an alliance could lead to NRC implementation and detention camps, but assured that her government would not allow any citizen to be sent to such camps.

"In Malda, the BJP and the Congress have one seat each in the Lok Sabha. Congress and the BJP have an understanding in Bengal. Don't cast a single vote in favour of any other party. Otherwise, NRC will happen. It will be followed by detention camps. The AITC government will not allow even a single person to be sent to the detention camps," CM Banerjee said.

BJP Attacking Food Habits, Migrant Labourers

"They are saying that you should not eat fish, meat and eggs. What will poor people eat, Mota Bhai? People are lynched for speaking in Bengali in BJP-ruled states. The day before yesterday, a migrant labourer from Bengal was brutally killed in Rajasthan. Migrant labourers are being stopped from coming back to cast their votes. Train tickets are not being sold to them. Their buses are being stopped in UP. However, you must return. Don't let anyone take away your rights," she added.

'Mota Bhai Wants to Sell Bengal'

Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to "sell Bengal" by curbing voting rights, creating divisions among officials, and pressuring her party's candidates through ED and CBI summons.

"Mota Bhai wants to sell Bengal. He wants to take away the voting rights of the people of Bengal. He wants to create a division among the administrative officials. He wants to torture. Those who have come to power by instigating riots will never understand the problems that people face. We have to take revenge against them democratically. They only spread lies. The price of everything has hiked except the lives of people," she said.

Candidates Threatened with ED, CBI

"They call up people and threaten them with ED and CBI. Sometimes they give bait. Our candidates are being summoned by ED and are being told that if they [BJP] don't get enough seats, then these candidates, if they win, will have to support them [BJP]. However, this plan will never work out," CM Banerjee added. (ANI)