Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about PM Modi, leading to a heated exchange with Pawan Khera and a strong condemnation from BJP's JP Nadda regarding the controversial statement.

Rijiju Criticizes Kharge's Conduct

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday expressed surprise over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi, saying he had expected the 85-year-old leader to speak with greater wisdom, prompting Congress MP Pawan Khera to hit back at the Union Minister and question the conduct of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on Kharge’s statement, Rijiju said, “No one imagined this that at the age of 85 he could say like this. I keep meeting Kharge; we talk in Parliament, and we meet. I never thought he would turn out like this. I thought at least he is an elder and will speak with some wisdom.”

Congress Retaliates and BJP Attacks

Responding to Rijiju’s remarks, Congress MP Pawan Khera questioned why the Union Minister was not commenting on the conduct of the Prime Minister. “Can't he see his 75-year-old PM? Can he not see the conduct of the man who holds the PM position? Be it Kharge sahab or others - we will reply to you in the same language you speak. Dugna, sood samet, byaaz samet lauta ke denge. The entire country is agitating against the Govt of PM Narendra Modi,” Khera said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister JP Nadda launched a sharp attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his controversial remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress has crossed all limits. He asserted that the party would receive a befitting reply in upcoming elections. Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ Yatra in Ahmedabad, Nadda said, “The Congress party has become completely bankrupt. The Congress and its leaders should die of shame. The Congress party should drown in a handful of water. What did Kharge ji say three days ago about PM Modi's father, his late father? Is this the Congress party? Is this what the Congress party has become? They have stooped so low that the President of the Congress party, the Leader of the Opposition, the supreme leader of their party, uses such language!”

Origin of the Controversy

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Sri Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go). (ANI)

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