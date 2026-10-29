A pregnant woman delivered a healthy baby girl on a night super bus near Kaziranga, Assam. The driver and passengers helped manage the emergency until an ambulance arrived to take the mother and newborn to the hospital for further care.

Emergency Delivery on Assam Night Bus

A pregnant woman travelling on a night super bus from Guwahati to Dibrugarh delivered a healthy baby girl near Kaziranga in Assam, as the driver, staff members and passengers came together to assist her during the emergency. The incident took place aboard the night super bus when the woman suddenly went into labour. Driver Babul Barpatra stopped the vehicle by the roadside and arranged blankets and clothes to assist with the delivery.

Recounting the incident, Barpatra told ANI, “I was driving the vehicle when suddenly there was a commotion inside the bus. I asked what was happening, and people told me that a baby was being born. Several people asked me to switch off the lights. At that moment, I said, ‘One minute,’ and stopped the bus by the roadside. As soon as I stopped the bus, the baby was delivered.”

Coordinated Effort by Passengers and Staff

He further said, “After all the men got off the bus, blankets and clothes were provided. The baby was born soon after that.” According to Barpatra, seven members of the family were travelling on the bus. He said the family was travelling from Jagiroad towards Dimou and that those accompanying the woman were also unsure how to respond when the delivery took place. “Seven members of the family were travelling on the bus. When the baby was born, they also did not know what to do at that moment,” he said.

The driver said an ambulance arrived after the delivery and the mother and newborn were immediately taken to a hospital. “After the baby was born, an ambulance arrived. The baby and her mother were immediately sent to the hospital,” Barpatra said. The incident brought together the driver, bus staff and passengers, who helped manage the emergency until medical assistance arrived. The newborn's arrival brought relief and happiness to those on board. The bus owner also provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the woman following the incident. (ANI)