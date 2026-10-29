The INDIA bloc is set to hold a public impeachment-style programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, amidst protests over electoral roll revisions, while the BJP launches a counter-campaign to support the integrity of democratic processes.

INDIA Bloc to Hold Impeachment-Style Programme

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): The opposition INDIA bloc is set to hold a public impeachment-style programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi on Friday, October 30. This would take place amid its protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also stepped up preparations to counter the opposition’s allegations through its ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign.

The programme, scheduled for 3.30 pm at 10, Rajaji Marg, will be followed by an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Opposition leader Jairam Ramesh announced the public impeachment programme and accused the Election Commission of undermining electoral democracy. The BJP, meanwhile, has held meetings to review its campaign and formulate a strategy to counter the opposition’s narrative.

Opposition's Accusations Against the Election Commission

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced the venue and timing of Friday’s programme in a post on X, alleging that the INDIA bloc had been denied other locations. “Having been denied other locations, the INDIA janbandhan will be holding a public impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar at 10, Rajaji Marg, New Delhi at 3.30 pm on Friday, Oct 30, 2026,” Ramesh wrote. He accused the Chief Election Commissioner of violating the Constitution and undermining electoral democracy. Ramesh also alleged that the CEC had lied to the Supreme Court and acted on behalf of the ruling leadership. “The CEC has demonstrably violated the letter and spirit of the Constitution. He has systematically subverted the very foundations of our electoral democracy. He has, to put it bluntly, lied to the Supreme Court. He has been the willing executioner on behalf of the Diabolical Duo whose turn will come next,” Ramesh wrote further.

Ahead of the event, on Thursday, Opposition leaders met at Kharge’s residence to discuss preparations. Those present included Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Meira Kumar, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi, along with CPI(M) leader John Brittas, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, Mahua Manjhi, RJD leader Abhay Sinha and Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Malik, among others.

Structure of the Mock Proceedings

According to sources, the programme is being planned along the lines of a parliamentary proceeding, with the entire exercise structured like a parliamentary session. Members of Parliament will speak from both the Treasury Benches and the Opposition side. Sources further said that around 40 speakers are likely to participate in the programme.

Congress MPs Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Deepender Singh Hooda, along with TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee, are likely to speak from the Treasury Benches. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge are also expected to address the programme, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the session. Sources said a decision on who will portray CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the programme is expected to be taken by Wednesday.

Political Stance and Demands

Kharge also accused the CEC of undermining democratic norms and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold parliamentary elections using ballot papers. “The conduct of Gyanesh Kumar and the scheme to dismantle democratic norms—acting on the directives of Modi-ji and Shah-ji—are making every effort to destroy democracy,” Kharge told ANI.

Responding to remarks on ballot-paper elections, the Congress president said, “They are mocking the demand for ballot papers. Well, do it then! If you have the courage, dissolve Parliament and conduct the elections on ballot paper.” Kharge also said public discussion should focus on inflation, unemployment and issues faced by young people rather than political exchanges over electoral victories.

Congress leader Kumari Selja reiterated the demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, saying the Opposition wanted to take its concerns over democracy and voting rights to the people. “The fight is in the people’s court. Democracy is the people’s right. The right to vote is the people’s. It is every citizen’s,” Selja said, adding that the Congress wanted to explain to the public why it considered the impeachment-style initiative necessary.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of attempting to conceal alleged electoral irregularities and prevent the Opposition from bringing its concerns before the public. He said the INDIA bloc wanted to inform people about the alleged irregularities, those responsible for them and the political leadership behind them.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas joined INDIA bloc leaders at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. Talking to reporters after the meeting at Kharge's residence, Brittas elaborated on the design of the proceedings and clarified that the initiative will mirror an authentic legislative accountability process rather than a casual demonstration. “We have decided it would not be a mock impeachment. It would be the reflection of the aspirations of the people. We would have a proper impeachment process with a presiding officer there. Former Speaker... will be presiding over it. Representatives from different parties will speak. LoP, Rajya Sabha, would move the motion, and discussion would be summed up by LoP, Lok Sabha. There will be representatives from civil society. Victims of SIR will also give evidence,” John Brittas told reporters.

Protests and Upcoming Rallies

The INDIA bloc has been protesting against the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation or removal of Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and concerns about voter deletions. Previous demonstrations have also seen police action, with more than 100 protesters detained amid heightened security in Central Delhi.

The Congress has also planned a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 as part of its campaign against alleged ‘Vote Chori’. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a united INDIA bloc gathering at Ramlila Maidan, describing the campaign as a fight to protect citizens’ voting rights. In a post on X, Banerjee said the Opposition alliance would stand united at the gathering and demanded answers over voting-related concerns in West Bengal and other states. “The fight against Vote Chori is a fight to protect every Indian’s right to choose. The Vote Loot in Bengal and across other states demand answers, not silence!” she wrote.

Banerjee raised questions over electronic voting machines, voter data, electoral rolls and the counting process. She also appealed to students, youth, women, workers and members of civil society to participate in the rally. “When the vote is under threat, silence is not an option. Let us stand together to DEFEND our DEMOCRACY and SAVE our CONSTITUTION,” she said.

Delhi Police has issued a no-objection certificate from the law-and-order perspective for the November 1 rally, subject to prior permission from the land-owning authority and compliance with stipulated conditions. These include concluding the gathering by 5 pm and prohibiting overnight stays at the venue. The rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm.

BJP's Counter-Strategy

Meanwhile, the BJP has intensified preparations to counter the INDIA bloc’s campaign over the SIR exercise, with party president Nitin Nabin chairing meetings at the party headquarters in New Delhi to review the ongoing ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ campaign and discuss the party’s response to the Opposition’s allegations. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw attended one of the meetings, along with other senior party leaders. The discussions focused on reviewing the campaign’s progress, strengthening public outreach and communicating the party’s position on the electoral roll revision exercise.

Nabin also held a meeting with the party’s national general secretaries to discuss the organisational action plan and other matters, including preparations for the 2027 State Assembly elections. National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh and general secretaries Vinod Tawde, Smriti Irani, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia attended the meeting. The BJP’s meetings come amid the Opposition’s preparations for Friday’s mock Parliament-style programme and the November 1 rally, with the party seeking to counter the allegations surrounding SIR through its campaign.

On Wednesday, Nabin led the ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ yatra in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. Addressing the gathering, he said democracy was safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress was losing ground by trusting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. “Democracy is in safe hands. The trust of democracy in public lies in PM Modi. If democracy is in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, then democracy is absolutely safe,” Nabin said.

Meanwhile, Citizens for Democracy will organise a mock parliament on the theme ‘Democracy vs Anarchy’ at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on October 30 at 10:30 am. Young participants from different parts of the country will enact parliamentary proceedings and take on the roles of prominent political leaders to deliberate on recent political developments and key democratic and constitutional issues facing the country.

The mock parliament will feature discussions on the independence and credibility of democratic institutions, parliamentary decorum, political accountability, transparency in the electoral process and the role of protests in a democracy. Contemporary issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the role of the Election Commission, allegations of ‘vote theft’, recent protests and the distinction between democratic dissent and anarchy, will also be taken up during the parliamentary debates. (ANI)