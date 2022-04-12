Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar reviews 'Amrit Sarovar' project in Bengaluru

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also involved in the revitalization of Bengaluru's Mestripalya Lake, which had been ravaged by encroachment.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:04 PM IST

    In an initiative to develop 75 'Amrit Sarovars' by reviving and rejuvenating the existing water bodies, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, visited the Kempambudhi, Gubbalala and Mestripalya lakes in Bengaluru. The goal of action is to include them in the Amrit Sarovar programme and rehabilitate and revitalise these lakes.  He was accompanied by MLAs M Krishnappa, Ravi Subramanya L and Uday B Garudachar, lake experts and citizens to inspect the lakes and discuss the way forward to revive and protect these lakes.

    The minister has been aggressively pushing the cause of water body conservation and regeneration, as well as avoiding encroachment. He has collaborated with United Bengaluru, a platform aimed at ending lake encroachment and dumping and protecting Bengaluru's lakes. Apart from this, Resident Welfare Associations, Civil Society Organizations, and citizen volunteers, has been at the forefront of lake protection and has been instrumental in reviving a number of these lakes across Bengaluru.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar was also involved in the revitalization of Bengaluru's Mestripalya Lake, which had been ravaged by encroachment. He has also been influential in championing the cause of several lakes, including Bellandur, Varthur, Rampura, Yelahanka, Horamavu, and Sarakki. He has worked tirelessly over the years with numerous lake groups, the local community, and lake and legal specialists to safeguard several lakes in the city.

