Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman call Mahakumbh 'divine gathering'

The Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh, hailed as the world's largest gathering, has drawn immense participation and praise. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and MP Dr. K. Laxman lauded the arrangements and spiritual significance of the event, emphasizing its importance to Sanatan Dharma. 

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transformed the ‘Divya and Navya Mahakumbh’ concept into a reality, making it the largest gathering in the world, which has sparked unparalleled enthusiasm from people across India, from North to South. 

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman, who visited Mahakumbh on Tuesday, shared their views while taking a holy dip in Sangam. Addressing criticism from some quarters, they stressed that the common man recognizes the event's true significance."

After taking a holy dip in Sangam, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi called the experience a divine event for Sanatan Dharma followers. He praised the arrangements in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s guidance, emphasizing that the gathering of crores of devotees highlights the strength of India’s Sanatan heritage.

Union Minister Joshi further remarked that India’s Sanatan Dharma offers a unique and spiritual experience for those who have faith. Every day, millions of people from across the country visit Sangam, solidifying the event's position as a symbol of the enduring power of India’s Sanatan Dharma.

Joshi highlighted that India is one of the best countries in the world, where peace and happiness prevail, and that the Mahakumbh has only reinforced this belief.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr K. Laxman also praised the UP government's arrangements and commended CM Yogi's leadership in organizing the Mahakumbh. He shared that thousands of devotees from South India are participating in the event daily. 

Laxman added: "This is the biggest holy festival of Sanatan Dharma. After 144 years, people have been granted the rare opportunity to experience it, making it an unforgettable memory for them."

Dr. K. Laxman addressed the negative propaganda surrounding Mahakumbh, but emphasized that the unwavering faith and enthusiasm of devotees are the true driving forces behind its success.

He credited the Yogi Adityanath government for making the Mahakumbh an extraordinary and grand event, attracting devotees from both India and abroad. Laxman noted that participants feel a deep sense of pride in attending such an event, symbolising Sanatan Dharma and faith.

Maharashtra governor also takes holy dip

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, who also took a dip in the holy Sangam, described the experience as one of the most unforgettable memories of anyone’s life. 

He remarked that Mahakumbh is a historic event for all those who believe in Hinduism and the god. The holy dip, he stated, has the power to cleanse sins and inspire individuals to contribute more to society. 

Governor Radhakrishnan also lauded the central and state governments for their extraordinary arrangements, making Mahakumbh a remarkable event for ordinary people.

