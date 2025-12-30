Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated HAL's DHRUV-NG, the next-generation civil helicopter, in Bengaluru. The indigenous multi-role chopper is designed for the global civil market with enhanced safety and performance.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated DHRUV-NG, the next-generation civil helicopter, at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. HAL Chairman & Managing Director Dr DK Sunil was also present on the occasion.

Naidu also flagged off the inaugural flight of the Advanced Light Helicopter, DHRUV-NG, a civil variant of the indigenous helicopter showcased by HAL at the 2025 Aero India show.

About the DHRUV-NG Helicopter

According to HAL, the DHRUV-NG is a 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine, multi-role helicopter engineered to master the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain. It is specifically upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market. It has been designed for enhanced safety, performance, and passenger comfort. The helicopter represents a milestone in indigenous rotary-wing capability.

Advanced Features and Specifications

The DHRUV-NG is equipped with twin Shakti 1H1C engines, delivering higher power ratings and enabling internal maintenance in India. HAL said it features a civil-certified Glass Cockpit compliant with AS4 requirements and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness. It features advanced vibration-control systems that ensure a smooth ride, tailored for VIP and medical transport.

According to HAL, the maximum take-off weight of DHRUV-NG is 5,500 kg, and it reaches a maximum speed of 285 km/h. It has a maximum capacity to carry 14 passengers. The Dhruv Civil NG is a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters.

Manufacturing and Support

HAL offers a "One-Stop Solution" for manufacturing, maintenance, and upgrades. Operational support is provided through integrated logistics models, including Power-By-Hour (PBH) and Performance-Based Logistics (PBL), ensuring high fleet serviceability. (ANI)