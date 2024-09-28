Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauds UP's progress in Textiles sector at Khadi fashion show

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh praised Uttar Pradesh's textile advancements at the Khadi fashion show, highlighting Khadi's role in PM Modi's 5F vision. He announced an Apparel Park investment, emphasizing employment opportunities, and concluded the event with performances by Indian Idol stars, enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh celebrated Uttar Pradesh's advancements in the textiles industry during the Khadi fashion show, part of the UP International Trade Show held on Friday. The event showcased the cultural richness of the state, drawing considerable interest from attendees who admired the exquisite display of sarees and traditional garments.

As the chief guest, Singh commended the state government's efforts to promote Khadi, emphasizing its vital role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision—"Farm to Fiber to Fabric to Fashion to Foreign." He highlighted the development of PM MITRA Parks in Lucknow and Unnao as essential growth drivers for the state's textile sector.



Singh further announced the construction of an Apparel Park at the Yamuna Expressway, backed by a ₹10,000 crore investment from the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC). This initiative is anticipated to create significant employment opportunities in the next 2-3 years, particularly enhancing women’s economic and social empowerment.

During his visit, Singh toured various pavilions at the International Trade Show, expressing admiration for their innovative designs and diverse products. He also participated in awarding the best pavilion at the event.



A session titled "Financing for a One Trillion Dollar Economy," chaired by Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, reinforced the state's commitment to achieving this ambitious economic target. Khanna stressed the need for strategic investments, public-private partnerships, and financial inclusion as crucial elements for fostering growth and resilience.

The day's festivities concluded with a dazzling laser show, followed by a lively musical performance by Indian Idol stars Pawandeep and Arunita, leaving attendees in high spirits.

