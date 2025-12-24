Union Minister Bhupender Yadav chaired a DISHA meeting in Kotputli-Behror, reviewing central schemes. He highlighted the poor condition of the National Highway and the implementation of PM Surya Ghar Yojana as key issues requiring attention.

Union Minister Reviews Schemes, Flags NH Condition

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) in the newly formed Kotputli-Behror district on December 23. Yadav reviewed the progress of central government schemes and flagged key infrastructure and welfare issues requiring immediate attention.

During the meeting, the Union Minister held detailed discussions with district officials, elected representatives, and line departments on the implementation status of the central government's flagship schemes. One of the major concerns highlighted during the meeting was the condition and progress of the National Highway passing through the Kotputli region. He said, "Government schemes were discussed... The biggest issue is the NH (National Highway) in our entire Kotputli region, and today we decided to hold a separate meeting on this NH so that all pending issues related to it can be addressed... Another issue is the PM Surya Ghar Yojana; how can its successful implementation be ensured?... The rest of the meeting proceedings are still underway... Next time, we will hold another DISHA meeting and take action on all the issues."

Yadav Addresses Aravalli Hills Controversy

Meanwhile, amid a row that erupted over the revised definition of the Aravalli hills, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, on Monday, assured that mining is not allowed in the NCR region. He further noted that the issues related to the Green Aravalli have seen significant growth over the past few years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Growth in Green Initiatives and Ramsar Sites

Statistically speaking, Yadav said that compared to 2014, when there were only 24 Ramsar sites in the country, now the number has climbed upto 96, underlining that Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during the BJP government's tenure.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Green Aravalli Movement and issues related to Green Aravalli have been advanced in recent years. This is why, in 2014, there were only 24 Ramsar sites in this country; the number has now increased to 96, and among these, the Ramsar sites of Sultanpur, Bhindawas, Asola, Siliserh, and Sambhar in the Aravalli region were declared during our government's tenure..." he said.

