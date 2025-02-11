Union Min Piyush Goyal says India and Israel united against terrorism stresses partnership for economic growth

Union Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the India Israel Business Forum, highlighting the shared commitment of both nations to combat terrorism. 

Union Min Piyush Goyal says India and Israel united against terrorism stresses partnership for economic growth dmn
ANI |Published: Feb 11, 2025, 7:55 PM IST

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India and Israel's common enemy is terrorism and Prime Ministers of both nations work with a shared purpose to eliminate it.

Piyush Goyal was addressing at the India Israel Business Forum organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi.

In the last decade, Goyal noted, the Government has focused on strengthening the macroeconomic fundamentals of the country with a strong emphasis on improving the infrastructure to take economic prosperity to every corner of the country. He also pointed out the Centre's efforts to provide public welfare over the years.

"Today the efforts have given rich dividends. The nation is standing on strong macroeconomic fundamentals with ability to withstand Covid, war and amidst turbulent geopolitical times," he was quoted in a press release of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In a bid to prepare the nation to leverage the opportunities, Goyal spoke of 10 Ds - Democracy, Demographic Dividend, Digitalisation of the economy, Decarbonisation, Determination, Dependability of India, Decisive Leadership, Diversity, Development and Demand.

India has a strong judiciary to fall back on, the Minister noted, and said that the young demographic will provide a strong workforce for the future decades to come. Minister Goyal emphasised on India being a dependable partner to Israel as the country is known to keep every commitment it makes. He also stressed on the demand potential of the country that has shown rapid growth and is set to increase every year. Calling India and Israel natural allies, he noted that due to India's large demand growth Israel has several key areas from technology to appliances to invest in, the release added.

Goyal outlined India's ambitious technological and infrastructural roadmap at the India-Israel Business Forum, emphasizing rapid advancements in 5G connectivity, infrastructure expansion, and public welfare programs.He said, "By end of calendar 26 the entire country would be working only on 5G. We have already started developing our indigenous technology for 6G for telecom connectivity."

The minister underlined India's impressive infrastructure progress, stating that in the last decade, India has doubled its port capacity and expanded its airport network from 74 to over 150, with plans to increase this figure to 225 airports within the next five to six years.

Reaffirming India's position as the fastest-growing large economy, Goyal expressed confidence that this momentum will continue for years to come, fueled by strong infrastructure investment and economic policies. (ANI)

