Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the family of late BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, who passed away at age 72. Leaders including PM Modi and President Murmu paid tributes to his extensive service to the public and party organization.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda Pays Tributes to Late MP Ramrao Wadkute

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday met with the grieving family members of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute, following the latter's sad demise at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital here. Wadkute passed away at the age of 72 following a severe heart attack.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Ramrao Wadkute, remembering him for his lifelong commitment to social service and his efforts to strengthen the party's organisation in Maharashtra. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Wadkute Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to society and emphasis on serving the poor and downtrodden. Equally noteworthy were his efforts to strengthen the BJP in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

President Droupadi Murmu extended heartfelt condolences to Wadkute's family. Expressing grief in a post on X, she said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute Ji. He was dedicated to the cause of public welfare and made valuable contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, admirers and well-wishers."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to his public service and extended condolences to his loved ones. In a post on X, the Vice President emphasised that Wadkute's contribution to public service will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ramrao Sakharam Wadkute ji. His contributions to public life and service to the people will be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters. May they find strength in this hour of grief," he said.

Wadkute was elected to Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He had served as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from 2014 to 2019. The late BJP leader had also served twice as the chairperson of the Maharashtra Sheep and Goat Development Corporation, Pune, with the rank of a Minister of State. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2026. (ANI)