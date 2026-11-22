BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has criticized SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for his stance on the Agniveer scheme, asserting that the NDA will win a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal Challenges Akhilesh Yadav on Agniveer Scheme

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his statement on scrapping the Agniveer scheme, saying the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure a third consecutive victory in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“For the last two elections, 2017 and 2022, he has consistently dreamt of forming the government in Uttar Pradesh. However, the people of the state defeated him in both 2017 and 2022, as they still recall the issues that prevailed during his tenure, be it the criminalisation of society, appeasement politics, or corruption. Naturally, the outcome will be the same in 2027; the BJP and the NDA are set to secure a hat-trick,” Pal said, speaking to ANI.

Responding to Yadav’s claim that he would scrap the Agniveer scheme if given the opportunity, Pal said the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election and matters concerning the armed forces fell under different jurisdictions. “As for his claim that he would scrap the Agniveer scheme if given the chance, this is an election for Uttar Pradesh, whereas the armed forces fall under the jurisdiction of the Government of India. He should first take stock of his own standing in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

SP National President Akhilesh Yadav, addressing a press conference on Saturday, stated that his party would end schemes like Agniveer forever whenever given an opportunity, while asserting that the BJP would face defeat on the very day election dates are announced. Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "I want to say that whenever the Samajwadis get a chance, they will end systems like Agniveer forever."

The Union Cabinet revised the scheme earlier this month. Along with the 25 per cent of Agniveers to be enrolled on the regular Armed Forces on merit after their initial four-year tenure, the revised arrangement offers the remaining 75 per cent an additional two-year engagement period on a voluntary basis.