Swami Avdheshanand Giri praised Gayatri Pariwar at its centenary celebrations in Haridwar, lauding the organization's shift from narrow-mindedness to universal service and the upcoming gathering of global devotees and spiritual leaders.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Praises Gayatri Pariwar at Centenary Event

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj on Sunday praised Gayatri Pariwar at its centenary-year event, Shatabdi Samaroh 2026, in Haridwar, stating that an organisation attains a broader, universal outlook when it sheds narrow-mindedness. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Swami Avdheshanand Giri observed that giving up pettiness enables both individuals and institutions to earn wide respect. Swami Avdheshanand Giri noted that shedding narrow-mindedness enables both individuals and institutions to attain universal respect and acceptance.

"When an organisation gives up its narrow-mindedness, it attains a broader outlook and becomes universal, belonging to everyone. A person must shed their narrow-mindedness and pettiness to become widely respected. This is what Gayatri Pariwar has achieved," he said. Highlighting the values behind the organisation's global reach, he extended his best wishes on the centenary milestone. "Today, it is a global organisation because its core values are selfless service, public welfare and the upliftment of every individual. I am overwhelmed to be here at this centenary-year event and extend my best wishes," he added.

Earlier on November 21, More than 24,000 Gayatri Pariwar members from India and 40 countries are expected to attend the birth centenary celebrations at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said Chinmay Pandya, leader of the celebrations and Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, during a press conference held on the campus. Pandya said active and dedicated volunteers from more than 5,590 Gayatri Pariwar centres across the country will also be associated with the event.

He informed that a series of five days of programmes has been planned as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma and the centenary of the Akhand Deep. A three-day event has already been held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, while the two-day celebrations are scheduled for November 21 and 22 in Haridwar. Explaining the focus of the two phases, Pandya said the primary objective of the Delhi event was to awaken the political establishment associated with governance, policymaking and social leadership, whereas the Haridwar celebrations will be dedicated to the awakening of religious institutions.

He remarked that the awakening of both political and religious institutions is essential for building an ideal and balanced society. While political institutions provide society with structure and direction, religious institutions enrich it with morality, sensitivity, values and spiritual consciousness, he noted. The two-day celebrations will include flag hoisting, a procession, a gathering of saints and discussion sessions on various social issues. The gathering of saints will see the participation of prominent spiritual leaders, including yoga guru Swami Ramdev, Swami Rajrajeshwarashram and Swami Chidanand Muni.

A large number of Gayatri Pariwar members from various states across India and from abroad have arrived in Haridwar to participate in the second programme of the second phase of the birth centenary celebrations. The presence of participants dressed in yellow, standing in disciplined rows, reflected the spirit of collective spiritual practice, organisation and dedication. Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the birth centenary celebrations, Shefali Pandya, head of the Women's Wing, Gayatri Pariwar volunteers and a large number of members were present on the occasion. On the eve of the celebrations, the entire campus reflected an atmosphere of devotion, discipline and collective consciousness. With a commitment to advancing the resolutions of the birth centenary year, renewed enthusiasm for service, spiritual practice and Yug Nirman was evident among the participants.