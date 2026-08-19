Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday following a successful angioplasty procedure on Monday. He was admitted on August 14 after complaining of uneasiness and was kept under observation.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, who underwent angioplasty on Monday (August 17), has been discharged from AIIMS Delhi. Nadda left AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday after being discharged following the procedure.

Details of Hospital Admission

The Minister was admitted to the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS on August 14 for observation after he was evaluated for uneasiness, with tests including a coronary angiography. According to a press release issued by AIIMS, Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness on the evening of August 13. "Shri JP Nadda, Hon'ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology," AIIMS had said in the release.

Ministers Wish Speedy Recovery

Earlier, several ministers wished for speedy recovery. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi wished the minister a speedy recovery. "Wishing a speedy recovery and good health to Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji," Sanghavi said on X.

Gujarat Energy & Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel also wished for swift recovery of the minister. In a post on X, Patel wrote, "Wishing Shri JP Nadda Ji a swift recovery and continued good health." (ANI)