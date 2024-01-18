Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates artificial reef project in Kerala

    he project also aimed to boost fishery resources, contributing to the economic well-being of fishermen by creating favorable conditions for increased fish production in the region. 

    Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates artificial reef project in Kerala rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the artificial reef project in Vizhinjam. This project aims to double fishermen's income by enhancing fish stocks and has commenced with the installation of artificial reefs in the sea. The project also aimed to boost fishery resources, contributing to the economic well-being of fishermen by creating favorable conditions for increased fish production in the region. 

    Minister for Fisheries of Kerala, Saji Cherian flagged off the reefs. The minister said that the project is being implemented to improve the living conditions and livelihood of traditional fishermen and that the government has given the most attention to the fishing sector in the last seven  and a half years. The minister also visited the place where artificial reefs are deposited in the sea in a Coast Guard patrol boat. 

    The project's cost is shared, with 60 percent covered by the Center and 40 percent by the state. The Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation, with technical support from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, is overseeing the project. The initial phase involves placing 6,300 artificial reefs in 42 fishing villages from Pozhiyoor to Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district. 

    At each location, 150 artificial reef modules, weighing over one tonne, will be installed in three designs: 80 triangular, 35 flower-shaped, and 35 tubular. Specifications include a 1.20 m area for the triangular module, a 100 cm outer diameter and 45 cm height for the flower-shaped module, and a tubular module with a 55 cm outer diameter and 100 cm height.

    In order not to destroy the modules, they are positioned in the sea with the help of GPS and deposited in the seabed at a depth of 12 to 15 meters in the presence of fishermen. Bars create an artificial habitat on the sea floor, creating favorable conditions for fish breeding and their sustainable survival. The studies also said that this place will become a safe area for fishermen with the formation of habitats of Shilav, Mackerel, Kozhiyala, Para, Kalava, Prawn, Eel, and various types of ornamental fish.  

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Lalla's idol to be installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum today

    Ram Lalla's idol to be installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum today

    Lalbagh flower show to start from today in Bengaluru: Check tickets, parking details vkp

    Lalbagh flower show to start from today in Bengaluru: Check tickets, parking details

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases vkp

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases

    'Was arrested without a notice...': Youth Congress State President Rahul Mamkootathil about his arrest rkn

    Kerala: 'Arrested like a hardened criminal...' Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar anr

    Kerala: KSRTC will no longer acquire electric buses, says Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar

    Recent Stories

    12th Fail: Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts RBA

    '12th Fail': Anand Mahindra praises Vikrant Massey, says he deserves National Film Award; actor reacts

    Ram Lalla's idol to be installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum today

    Ram Lalla's idol to be installed at Ram Mandir sanctum sanctorum today

    Lalbagh flower show to start from today in Bengaluru: Check tickets, parking details vkp

    Lalbagh flower show to start from today in Bengaluru: Check tickets, parking details

    Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

    Pakistan retaliates, launches strikes on targets at Iran border

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases vkp

    Karnataka Health deparment urges caution to government despite decline in COVID cases

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon