Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurates artificial reef project in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the artificial reef project in Vizhinjam. This project aims to double fishermen's income by enhancing fish stocks and has commenced with the installation of artificial reefs in the sea. The project also aimed to boost fishery resources, contributing to the economic well-being of fishermen by creating favorable conditions for increased fish production in the region.

Minister for Fisheries of Kerala, Saji Cherian flagged off the reefs. The minister said that the project is being implemented to improve the living conditions and livelihood of traditional fishermen and that the government has given the most attention to the fishing sector in the last seven and a half years. The minister also visited the place where artificial reefs are deposited in the sea in a Coast Guard patrol boat.

The project's cost is shared, with 60 percent covered by the Center and 40 percent by the state. The Kerala State Coastal Development Corporation, with technical support from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, is overseeing the project. The initial phase involves placing 6,300 artificial reefs in 42 fishing villages from Pozhiyoor to Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

At each location, 150 artificial reef modules, weighing over one tonne, will be installed in three designs: 80 triangular, 35 flower-shaped, and 35 tubular. Specifications include a 1.20 m area for the triangular module, a 100 cm outer diameter and 45 cm height for the flower-shaped module, and a tubular module with a 55 cm outer diameter and 100 cm height.

In order not to destroy the modules, they are positioned in the sea with the help of GPS and deposited in the seabed at a depth of 12 to 15 meters in the presence of fishermen. Bars create an artificial habitat on the sea floor, creating favorable conditions for fish breeding and their sustainable survival. The studies also said that this place will become a safe area for fishermen with the formation of habitats of Shilav, Mackerel, Kozhiyala, Para, Kalava, Prawn, Eel, and various types of ornamental fish.