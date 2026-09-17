A two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of Union Cabinet Ministers will be held in New Delhi on September 23-24 to deliberate on governance, review work, and discuss priorities. This follows PM Modi's recent meeting with all Ministers of State.

A two-day Chintan Shivir of the Union Cabinet Ministers will be held in New Delhi on September 23 and 24, with all Cabinet Ministers expected to participate in the meeting.

Agenda for Deliberation

The meeting will be held at Seva Teerth, where the Cabinet Ministers are likely to deliberate on governance-related issues, review ongoing work and discuss priorities for the coming period.

Context and Coordination

The Chintan Shivir comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with all Ministers of State and sought their feedback on various aspects of the functioning of their respective ministries. The interaction with the Ministers of State was aimed at reviewing the progress of work across different departments and taking feedback from the ministers. The upcoming two-day session with the Cabinet Ministers is expected to provide an opportunity for detailed discussions on key governance priorities and coordination among ministries.