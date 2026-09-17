Security forces launched a major search operation in J&K's Udhampur after inputs of suspicious movement. The op follows the recent busting of an LeT OGW network in Rajouri, where three were arrested and an IED was recovered by police.

Major Search Operation in Udhampur

Security forces launched a major search operation in the Majalta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district following inputs regarding the suspicious movement of individuals, security forces said.

A joint team of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting search operations in the area, they said.

LeT Overground Worker Network Busted

Earlier on September 15, Rajouri Police busted an alleged overground worker (OGW) network linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Pir Panjal region and arrested three persons.

The arrested persons were identified as Zakir Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri; Mohd Azam, son of Ali Bahadur, a resident of Kotcharwal Teryath; and Mohd Mushtaq, son of Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Udhan in Rajouri, police said.

According to police, the arrests were made during an investigation into a terror module allegedly operating in the Pir Panjal region. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists.

Police said the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards the Kashmir Valley. They were also suspected of providing ground support to terrorists linked with multiple high-profile attacks, including an attack targeting civilians.

IED Recovered During Investigation

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was also recovered based on the disclosure of one of the accused, police said.

Preliminary findings indicated that the device was allegedly handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safe custody and possible use in a targeted attack, officials said.

Police said the recovery of the IED and the arrests provided leads for further investigation into the terror network operating in the region. Rajouri Police are continuing efforts to identify additional associates and ascertain the extent of the accused persons’ alleged involvement, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.