MoS Home Nityanand Rai hailed the Union Budget 2026-27, stating it will fortify India's infrastructure, boost employment, and realize the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision by empowering youth, women, farmers, and the poor.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday held a press Conference at Siliguri BJP office and highlighted the importance of the Union Budget 2026-27 and claimed that the Union Budget Presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will strengthen the infrastructure of the country and generate more employment and achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat in 2047.

Nityanand Rai, while addressing a press conference on the Union Budget, said that under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 'Messiah of Poor' and he has taken the resolve to make country developed. The Union Budget will fulfill the aspirations of PM. This budget brings welfare, development, and happiness into the lives of the four pillars of India -- youth, women, farmers, and the poor. This is a budget that will make India a developed nation, generate employment, strengthen infrastructure, and ensure "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and will soon become the third-largest economy. Under the Modi government, more than 25 crore people have come out of poverty, and this budget will prove effective in eliminating poverty from the country," Rai added

Budget's Core Pillars and Reforms

MoS Home further added that the Union Budget is focused on structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and sustained public investment. The budget ensures agricultural productivity, enhanced family purchasing power, and universal service delivery. Inspired by the Viksit Bharat Youth Leadership Dialogue 2026, this budget ensures equal access to resources, facilities, and opportunities for all. Nityanand Rai said in a press Conference that the Union Budget 2026-27 is also based on three key pillars, including increasing productivity and competitiveness, building capacity to fulfil public aspirations, and developing advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence.

Major Allocations for West Bengal

MoS Home Rai further said that several major projects have been allocated to West Bengal in the Union Budget 2026-27. "These include an allocation of ₹14,205 crore for railway infrastructure; construction of a high-speed rail corridor from Varanasi to Siliguri. declaration of a new 850-km dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni to Surat, which will be extremely beneficial for trade and commerce. A 40-km-long underground rail route through the Chicken Neck area to ensure regional stability and connectivity. Promotion of heavy industry, manufacturing, and employment with a major node at Durgapur under the East Coast Industrial Corridor, a plan to revive 200 old industrial clusters. announcement of girls' hostels in every district and benefits to nearly 90 lakh MSMEs of West Bengal through the MSME Growth Fund," he added

Viksit Bharat Roadmap and Regulatory Reforms

Nityanand Rai further stated that under the Viksit Bharat @2047 roadmap, the "Reform Express" presented by Prime Minister Modi has implemented more than 350 reforms since Independence Day 2025. The budget will promote innovation and investment, and regulatory reforms, along with the Jan Vishwas Act 2.0, will enhance ease of living. The banking sector, with strong balance sheets and record profitability, is ready for the next leap in growth.

Emphasis on Infrastructure and Capital Expenditure

"Modi government has given special emphasis to infrastructure development to strengthen growth momentum along with employment generation. Accordingly, capital expenditure has been increased from ₹2 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹12.2 lakh crore in 2026-27. The Dankuni-Surat Dedicated Freight Corridor and 20 national waterways have been announced. The target is to increase the share of inland waterways and coastal transport to 12% by 2047," he added

Boosting Exports and Trade Infrastructure

Union Minister Rai said that India's total exports have reached an all-time high, with mobile phone exports registering an extraordinary 127-fold increase. Sector-wise targets will be achieved through the Export Promotion Mission. Bharat TradeNet will become a digital trade infrastructure, and provisions have been made for air cargo and cold-chain upgrades.

'Purvodaya': Empowering Eastern India

Nityanand Rai said that ' Purvodaya', the empowerment of 'Eastern India' is among the top priorities of the Modi government. Advancing the Mission Purvodaya, the budget proposes an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor starting from Durgapur. (ANI)