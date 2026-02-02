Congress leader DK Suresh and DMK's Kanimozhi criticised the Union Budget, alleging it offers nothing for southern states. Suresh cited 'tax injustice' for Kannadigas, while Kanimozhi lamented the 41% tax devolution, calling it disappointing.

Congress Slams Budget, Alleges 'Tax Injustice' for South

Congress leader DK Suresh criticised the Union Budget for 2026-2027, alleging that the fiscal plan provides no new roadmap for southern states, declaring that the budget offers "nothing" at all to the people. The Congress leader also claimed that the Union Budget has provided nothing for the Kannada community, asserting that the community continues to face persistent "tax injustice" under the current fiscal policies. He further claimed that, despite appeals from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for Bengaluru's development, the budget has allocated nothing for the city.

The Congress leader asserted that the youth, farmers, and women have not been taken into account in the budget, claiming their needs were entirely overlooked. "There is nothing in this budget. There is no thought about the youth, farmers, and women of the country. Even though Kannadigas are facing tax injustice, nothing has been given. There is no new plan for any state in South India. We have asked for an account of Kannadigas' tax money, but nothing has been accounted for. The CM and DCM have made many appeals for the development of Bangalore, but nothing has been given," Suresh told reporters.

16th Finance Commission Recommendations Accepted

This statement comes in the wake of the government's acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations to maintain the vertical share of devolution at 41 per cent. During the Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government has accepted these recommendations and has allocated ₹1.4 lakh crore to states for FY 2026-27 under the Finance Commission grants. The 15th Finance Commission recommended a share of states in the central taxes to be 41 per cent, and the 16th Finance Commission has retained the vertical share of devolution.

DMK Calls Budget 'Disappointing' for States

Reacting to the devolution, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi criticised the Union Budget, calling it disappointing for states, particularly Tamil Nadu, which she said has been overlooked in key allocations and announcements even as assembly elections are approaching.

Speaking on the budget, Kanimozhi said, "It is very disappointing, and most of the states had requested a devolution of funds of 50%, and again they have said only 41%. That is very disappointing for all the states, and there's nothing concrete in this budget." She further said the budget offers no concrete benefits to Tamil Nadu, despite the approaching elections, calling it a "disappointing budget" for the state. (ANI)