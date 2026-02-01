Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as the "Budget for Developed India-2047," praising its vision, focus on all sections of society, and the plan to develop trekking trails in hilly states.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it the "Budget for Developed India-2047." Dhami highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the budget reflects today's needs and the vision for the future.

'Manifesto for a Developed India'

"The all-encompassing budget for Developed India-2047. Under the visionary leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who is propelling the nation toward self-reliance, prosperity, and global leadership, the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by the Honorable Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji is not merely an economic document, but a powerful manifesto of the resolve for a developed India. It clearly reflects not only the needs of today but also the vision for the coming decades," the Uttarakhand CM wrote in a post on X.

Dhami noted that the budget provides opportunities to every section of society, ensuring their upliftment and said that it will "strengthen social balance and inclusive development." "This budget has been crafted with India's farmers, youth, women power, and deprived sections at its center. It expands opportunities, instills confidence in self-reliance, and includes concrete plans for the upliftment of every section. Provisions made in areas such as defense, agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, women's empowerment, tourism, and innovation will not only accelerate the country's economic momentum but also strengthen social balance and inclusive development," he added.

Boost for Tourism and Livelihoods

The Finance Minister in the Union Budget announced the plans to develop ecologically sustainable trekking trails in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Dhami praised it as a "farsighted initiative," stating that it will help locals, create employment opportunities, and boost tourism in the hilly areas. "The announcement in this budget for the development of trekking trails in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir is a farsighted initiative. This will bolster local livelihoods in the hilly regions, create new employment opportunities for youth and local people, and open new doors for tourism," Dhami wrote.

He concluded the post, saying the budget will have a positive impact on both citizens and the national economy. "Undoubtedly, this budget is a decisive step toward realising the resolve of 'Developed India @ 2047', which has the potential to transform the country into an economic superpower while bringing positive change to the lives of every citizen," the post noted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. (ANI)