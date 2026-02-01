Congress MPs criticised the Union Budget 2026-27 for alleged bias against Punjab and ending MGNREGA. However, MP Deputy CM Jagdish Devda praised its inclusivity. FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted India's 7% growth and focus on reforms.

Congress Criticises Union Budget

Congress MP Amar Singh on Sunday criticised the Union Budget 2026-27, accusing the Centre of misusing its majority and showing bias against Punjab. He also criticised the government, accusing it of ending the MGNREGA Act and describing it as a blow to labourers. "They are already being partial with Punjab... They are misusing the majority... They ended MGNREGA, which was for the labourers," he said.

Another Congress MP, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, questioned whether India was receiving a budget comparable to that of developed countries. "Are we getting the same budget as developed countries? We hope we get equal budget," he said.

MP Deputy CM Welcomes Budget

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda welcomed the budget, saying it has addressed all sectors. "Farmers, youth, women, I think no one has been left out... All sectors have been fully included in the budget," said Jagdish Devda.

FM Sitharaman Defends Budget, Outlines Economic Vision

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday created history by presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget in Parliament, asserting that the "reform express" of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is well on its way and will continue to maintain momentum to fulfil its duties. Highlighting the economic performance of the NDA government, Sitharaman said India's economic trajectory since 2014 has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline and sustained growth. "The reform express is well on its way and will maintain its momentum to help us fulfill our duties. Since we assumed office 12 years ago, the country's economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation. This is the result of conscious choices we have made even in times of uncertainty and disruptions," said Sitharaman.

Focus on 'Aatmanirbharta' and Growth

She asserted that, by keeping Aatmanirbharta as a guiding principle, the government has strengthened domestic manufacturing capacity, ensured energy security, and reduced critical import dependencies. She added that these measures have delivered a high growth rate of around 7 per cent and enabled substantial strides in poverty reduction and improvements in people's lives. "Keeping Aatmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security and reduced critical import dependencies. Simultaneously, we have ensured that citizens benefit from every Government action, undertaking reforms to support employment generation, agricultural productivity, household purchasing power, and universal services. These measures have delivered a high growth rate of around 7% and helped us make substantial strides in poverty reduction and improvement in the lives of our people," said Sitharaman.

Structural Reforms and Fiscal Prudence

She further stated that the NDA government has decisively and consistently chosen action over ambivalence and has pursued far-reaching structural reforms, fiscal prudence, and monetary stability, while maintaining a strong focus on public investment. "Our government has decisively and consistently chosen action over ambivalence, and we have pursued far-reaching structural reforms, fiscal prudence and monetary stability, while maintaining a strong thrust on public investment," Sitharaman added.

Navigating Global Challenges

Referring to global challenges, Sitharaman said India is facing an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are under strain. She emphasised that India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat by balancing ambition with inclusion. "Today, we face an external environment in which trade and multilateralism are imperilled. And access to resources and supply chains is disrupted. New technologies are transforming production systems while sharply increasing demand for water, energy and critical minerals. India will continue to take confident steps towards Vikasit Bharat by balancing ambition with inclusion," said Sitharaman. (ANI)