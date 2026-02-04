MP CM Mohan Yadav hailed the Union Budget 2026 as a roadmap for a developed India that enhances its global image. He said the budget gives new wings to aspirations and supports the poor, youth, farmers, women, startups, and innovation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday stated that the Union Budget 2026 is a roadmap to enhance India's image on a global scale and ensure India's role in the international landscape for a long time.

During a press conference, Yadav said that the budget has paved the way for several opportunities for various sections of society, giving new wings to people's aspirations. "The 2026-27 budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is truly a very significant step towards fulfilling the resolve of a developed India... A very good roadmap has been created to enhance India's image globally, pave the way for the potential of our economy, and ensure India's strong role in the global landscape for a long time with foresight... I welcome this budget, which reflects the spirit of welfare for the poor, youth, farmers, and women, and also includes sectors like startups, innovation, and AI. The way the government has planned to promote startups, innovation, and AI is commendable... This budget, in a phased manner, has created opportunities for every section of society and every state in the diverse environment of the country, enabling us to take a big leap based on our resources and give new wings to our aspirations..." he said.

Focus on Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Belt

The Chief Minister further added that the State has taken integral steps to connect MSMEs, heavy industry, and all types of small units in the industrial belt. "This development-oriented approach has inspired the youth, and based on this, we will achieve rapid and sustainable economic growth, fulfilling aspirations, building capacity, and providing equal opportunities for progress to all families and regions... If we talk specifically about the industrial belt, Madhya Pradesh has also taken significant steps to strategically connect MSMEs, heavy industries, and all types of small units, especially in the industry support sectors..." he stated.

"The best aspect of our development system is the emphasis on creating an environment conducive to ease of doing business, and the budget clearly provides for the support of industries, MSMEs, modern infrastructure development, and financial assistance policies. This will accelerate industrial investment, production capacity, and job creation within the state..." he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. (ANI)