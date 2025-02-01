Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

In her eighth consecutive Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted changes in the prices of goods and services.

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled her eighth consecutive Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026. Below are the goods and services that have seen price changes, either becoming cheaper or more expensive for consumers.

Items That Became Cheaper:

1. The government has proposed to exempt Basic Customs Duty on 37 additional medicines. Additionally, 36 drugs used for cancer and rare diseases will also be exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

2. The Centre has also recommended a full exemption on Basic Customs Duty for cobalt products, LED items, zinc, lithium-ion battery scrap, and 12 critical minerals.

3. Furthermore, the government has extended the Basic Customs Duty exemption on raw materials used in ship manufacturing for another 10 years.

4. The Basic Customs Duty on fish pasteurii will be reduced from 30% to 5%.

5. A new scheme to further promote handicraft exports was also announced. Lastly, wet blue leather will be fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

6. Leather goods: Wet Blue leather to be fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

Items That Became Costlier:

1. The government has proposed an increase in the Basic Customs Duty on interactive flat panel displays, raising it from 10% to 20%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that this move aims to correct the inverted duty structure.

2. The exemption on 82 tariff lines currently under cess has been removed as part of the Social Welfare Surcharge.

budget 2025

