Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to develop Greenfield airports in Bihar, alongside expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and establishing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

Union Budget 2025: Bihar to get Greenfield airports and financial support for Western Kosi Canal Project anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna Airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta. Presenting the Union Budget, FM Sitharaman said, "Greenfield airports will be felicitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta."

Union Budget 2025: Government plans framework to boost marine sector, focuses on Andaman and Lakshadweep

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar to provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire Eastern region.

Emphasizing the UDAN scheme, Sitharaman said that it has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspiration for speedier travel.

"The scheme has connected 88 ports, and airports and operationalized 619 routes," she said while announcing a modified version of the scheme.

"Udaan has Inspired by that success, a modified Udaan scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeastern regional districts," FM Sitharaman said.

In her budget speech, she said Budget 2025 continues the government's efforts to accelerate growth, inclusive development, private sector investments, uplift household sentiments, and enhance the spending power of India's rising middle-class.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH) shk

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH)

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM vkp

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon