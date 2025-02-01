Union Budget 2025: Government plans framework to boost marine sector, focuses on Andaman and Lakshadweep

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's focus on unlocking the potential of India’s marine sector, particularly fisheries, during her budget speech on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stressed on unlocking the potential of India's marine sector and said that the government will bring a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries with a special focus on Andaman and Lakshadweep zones.

"India ranks second largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at 60,000 crore rupees. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our government will bring in an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Ithe ndian inclusive economic zone and high seas with a special focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands," she said.

She also highlighted a national mission for cotton production farmers.

"For the benefit of lakhs of cotton-growing farmers, I am pleased to announce a mission for cotton productivity. This five-year mission will felicitate significant improvements in productivity and sustainability of cotton farming and promote extra-long stable cotton varieties. The best of science and technology support will be provided to farmers," Sitharaman added.

The Finance Minister also mentioned that the government will establish a Makhana Board in Bihar to benefit farmers in the area.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organized into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she said.

Union Budget 2025: What is PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana? Read full details

Latest Videos