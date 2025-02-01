Union Budget 2025: Government plans framework to boost marine sector, focuses on Andaman and Lakshadweep

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the government's focus on unlocking the potential of India’s marine sector, particularly fisheries, during her budget speech on Saturday.

Government Plans Framework to Boost Marine Sector, Focuses on Andaman and Lakshadweep anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday stressed on unlocking the potential of India's marine sector and said that the government will bring a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries with a special focus on Andaman and Lakshadweep zones.

"India ranks second largest globally in fish production and aquaculture. Seafood exports are valued at 60,000 crore rupees. To unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, our government will bring in an enabling framework for the sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Ithe ndian inclusive economic zone and high seas with a special focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands," she said.

She also highlighted a national mission for cotton production farmers.

"For the benefit of lakhs of cotton-growing farmers, I am pleased to announce a mission for cotton productivity. This five-year mission will felicitate significant improvements in productivity and sustainability of cotton farming and promote extra-long stable cotton varieties. The best of science and technology support will be provided to farmers," Sitharaman added.

The Finance Minister also mentioned that the government will establish a Makhana Board in Bihar to benefit farmers in the area.

"Makhna Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of Makhana. The people engaged in these activities will be organized into FPOs. The board will provide handholding and training support to Makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes," she said.

Union Budget 2025: What is PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana? Read full details

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH) shk

FM Nirmala Sitharaman invokes Telugu poet Gurajada Apparao in her Budget speech (WATCH)

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM vkp

Union Budget 2025: India aims to develop 100 GW of Nuclear Energy by 2047, announces FM

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here anr

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier after FM Sitharaman's announcements; full list here

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 'New Income Tax bill' based on DTC next week

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country RBA

Pushpa 2 in Pakistan: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film craze Impact neighbour country

Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expands UDAN to 120 new destinations

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals AJR

Union Budget 2025: Healthcare stocks jump as govt plans cancer centers in district hospitals

Dosa Diet For Weight Loss: How To Lose Weight Eating Dosa RBA

Is Dosa good for weight loss? Let’s find out

Nadaaniya Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama RBA

Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's NEXT romantic drama

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon