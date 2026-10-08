Congress MPs Imran Masood and Ujjwal Raman Singh slammed the ECI, alleging 13 crore voters' names were cut from rolls and calling the body a 'compromised umpire.' They also condemned police action against protesting INDIA bloc MPs near Jantar Mantar.

'Fight to Restore 13 Crore Voters Will Continue'

Congress MP Imran Masood on Thursday said that the fight against the Election Commission of India (ECI) will continue until the names of 13 crore people are restored in the electoral rolls.

Speaking to ANI, Masood questioned the legitimacy of the electoral process, claiming that the number of names cut in the name of Bangladeshi infiltrators is more than the population of Bangladesh itself. "Until this loot stops and the 13 crore people whose voting rights were cut are restored, this fight will continue. What is the meaning of democracy if such a huge number of voters are removed? The number of names cut in the name of Bangladeshis is more than the population of Bangladesh itself. What is the meaning of the Election Commission?" he said.

'Umpire is Compromised': Congress Slams ECI, Govt

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh condemned the Delhi Police’s crackdown on protesting Opposition MPs, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who were blocked and removed while marching toward designated protest grounds. "It is clear that the government is on the back foot. The government is scared, the government is panicked. And the way FIRs are being registered continuously, what does it show? That if you protest in a democratic manner, if you want to go to Jantar Mantar, you will not be allowed to go to Jantar Mantar. By using police force, you will be picked up and thrown into vehicles. Should the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha be treated in this manner? If the government thinks this is acceptable behaviour. If we are saying that the umpire is compromised, if the umpire is aligned with one side in any match, do you think that match can be played with honesty? This is not just us saying it; the public is saying this, and the public understands very well that the umpire is compromised," he said.

INDIA Bloc Plans Next Move

Earlier today, Congress and other INDIA bloc MPs arrived for a second consecutive lunch meeting of Opposition leaders set to discuss their next course of action in their ongoing protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The opposition MPs will march to Rajghat in protest. (ANI)