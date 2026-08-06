RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat detailed five qualities of visionary leadership from a Sanskrit verse at an IIMUN event. He stressed that leadership is about creating more leaders and, on domestic policy, said reservation must continue as long as social discrimination exists.

In a comprehensive address at the 15-year celebration of India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) on Thursday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat detailed the essential qualities of visionary leadership. Speaking before an audience of students alongside IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah, Bhagwat emphasised that true leadership centres on selflessness, character-building, and collective empowerment rather than personal ambition.

RSS chief on qualities of a leader

During the interaction, the RSS chief anchored his definition of leadership in a traditional Sanskrit verse. "Patre tyagi, gune ragi, bhagi parijanaih saha, shastre boddha, rane yoddha," he said.

The Five Principles of Leadership

Bhagwat unpacked the verse into five actionable principles for modern leaders: Patre Tyagi (Generosity): A leader must give generously and support deserving individuals; Gune Ragi (Appreciation of Virtues): A leader must recognise, value, and foster good qualities and talents in others.; Bhagi Parijanaih Saha (Shared Success): Leaders must share all forms of gain--whether fame, success, or material resources--equally with their team and community; Shastre Boddha (Knowledge and Wisdom): A leader must possess deep knowledge, understanding the underlying principles and "science" of their domain and Rane Yoddha (Courage in Strife): When faced with challenges, adversity, or conflict, a leader must stand firm and act courageously as a warrior.

Beyond the verse, Bhagwat noted that leadership ultimately means guiding people toward intellectual and spiritual illumination while actively creating future leaders rather than hoarding authority. "So he knows all things, and he appreciates qualities (patre tyagi). Gune ragi--appreciate the qualities. He shares (bhagi parijanaih saha), shares with all others. Whatever he gets--fame, success, material gains--he shares. Shastre boddha--he knows the science. Rane yoddha--if there is strife, he is a warrior. These are the five qualities of a leader. And thirdly, leadership is to lead people to light--not only material but also spiritual," he said.

"For leadership, the first thing is you have to lead from within, lead by example. Leadership means running teamwork. Real leaders are those who remain behind. They work from within. They lead by example," he added.

The RSS chief further said leadership should not be confined to leading others but should focus on developing future leaders. "Leadership is to lead people to light -- not only material but also spiritual. Leadership is to create leaders. It is not to lead by myself only. My leadership should create leaders," he said.

Bhagwat on Reservation Policy

Shifting focus to domestic policy during the question-and-answer session, Bhagwat addressed the ongoing discourse surrounding reservation in education and employment. Citing Dr BR Ambedkar, he stated that the policy must persist as long as systemic social discrimination remains. "I will go to what Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thought about reservation. If we honestly follow his advice, then there is no problem. Reservation exists due to social reasons. As long as there is social discrimination, reservation will continue," he said.

However, he emphasised that reservation was originally conceived as a tool for social unity rather than a perpetual crutch or a subject for divisive political contestation. "Those who received it and benefitted should pass it on...A few voices have started coming up that they received it, benefitted and now it should be given to others. There have been demands for categorisation in a few states. Supreme Court too had made an observation. There is a stream, in those who get the reservation, that this is for our upliftment and not a permanent measure, and we have to take advantage of this, improve ourselves and make this useful for others who haven't got it yet. This should be encouraged," he said.

He said reservation was introduced to promote social unity and should not become a subject of political contestation. "Politics should not be done over this. If all measures are properly implemented, soon its need would end. It will then be thought about. But politics was done over it, which creates bad blood. Actually, the measure was brought for social unity. The measure in itself is not wrong, but those who wield the sword are doing it in the wrong way intentionally. Unless that is cured, I don't see anything," he added.

Bhagwat and IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah concluded their interaction and question-answer session with a 'Clock it' gesture. (ANI)