Shops around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain were cleared after clashes between police and a crowd protesting against the demolition of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project. A compromise was later reached between the mosque committee and the administration.

Shops around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain were cleared under police supervision on Tuesday, while scaffolding material was brought for the structure around the mosque as senior officials monitored security arrangements and remained on alert, a day after clashes broke out between police and a crowd protesting against the demolition of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project.

The situation around Shahi Masjid was peaceful on Tuesday morning, with security personnel deployed in the area. A large crowd had clashed with police at the site on Monday after a portion of Shahi Masjid was being demolished for the road-widening project being undertaken ahead of preparations for Simhastha Kumbh.

Police had used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd after incidents of stone-pelting were reported at the site. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed as security was stepped up in the area.

The clash began in the morning when a large group of people confronted police at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid was planned to be demolished for road-widening work. More than 2,500 police personnel and officers were deployed in Ujjain, while Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma was present at the spot. An alert was also issued across the city amid the tense situation.

District Collector Raushan Kumar had said the portion of Shahi Masjid at Kshatriya Chowk falling within the road-widening zone was being removed voluntarily by members of the community and religious group associated with it. Kumar had urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation and said the voluntary cooperation of individuals, religious groups and communities in the road-widening initiative was a positive aspect of the ongoing work.

High Court Intervenes, Compromise Reached

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has disposed of the petition concerning the ongoing dispute over the Shahi Masjid after a compromise was reached between the Shahi Masjid Committee and the state administration.

Briefing the media about the court's order, Kuldeep Pathak, the advocate representing the Shahi Masjid Committee, said the division bench comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Jaykumar Pillai heard the appeal filed against the single bench's earlier order dismissing their plea. "Earlier, the single bench had dismissed our petition, against which we filed an appeal that came up for hearing today," Advocate Pathak said. "The administration was demanding 9.5 feet of space. However, following discussions, a compromise has been reached between the committee and the administration," he added.

Under the terms of the compromise, the committee has agreed to clear a three-foot portion of the structure. "We are ready to remove the 3-foot encroachment, and we have already started the demolition work. Furthermore, the administration has agreed to provide alternative arrangements for the shops being removed, including extra F.A.R. (Floor Area Ratio), compensation as per standard acquisition norms, and the shifting of the minaret to another spot within the mosque complex," Pathak said.

The High Court has directed both parties to strictly adhere to the terms and affidavits submitted regarding the settlement. (ANI)