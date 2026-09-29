AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh and Singapore Minister K. Shanmugam offered prayers at Tirumala temple. Shanmugam praised the temple's administration for its excellent arrangements. Film stars Ambika Krishna and Nara Rohith also visited the shrine.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh and Singapore Minister K. Shanmugam on Tuesday morning offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple during the Suprabhata Seva.

After seeking the blessings, Singapore Minister K Shanmugam praised the temple management and administration for their seamless arrangements during the darshan. "There's a saying on a plate behind his desk. It's not the darshan that you want, it's the darshan that he gives. So, excellent darshan, excellent arrangements. Very good to come with Lokesh. The administration was very good. A lot of devotees, and all over the world, it's a famous temple, and we are all happy to come," he said.

Film Personalities Also Offer Prayers

Earlier on Monday, film personalities Ambika Krishna and Nara Rohith offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple on Monday morning, seeking blessings at the revered shrine.

In visuals from the temple, actor Nara Rohith and producer Ambika Krishna appeared in simple traditional attire as they paid a visit to the sacred place.

About Tirumala Temple

Tirumala temple is one of the world's most revered Hindu pilgrimage destinations, dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The ancient shrine is renowned for its grand Dravidian architecture and rich spiritual traditions.

The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year. Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule. Millions of devotees surrender their ego by offering their hair as a vow of devotion and humility.

The Suprabhata Seva is among the early-morning rituals at the temple. The seva marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan.

(ANI)