Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has accused the BJP and the AIADMK of jointly misleading people and protecting those involved in "vote theft". Addressing a book release event held at Sir PT Thiyagaraja Hall in Chennai on Friday, Stalin used a satirical story of "two thieves," likening the AIADMK to the first and the "BJP-led Election Commission" to the second, accusing them of jointly misleading people and protecting those involved in "vote theft."

Stalin Targets Centre on Development and Culture

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Raja Raja Chola now, saying the Centre had earlier refused Tamil Nadu's request for a statue of the emperor.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM accused the BJP government of denying metro rail projects to Coimbatore while approving them for smaller cities such as Agra and Kanpur.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the Union Government allotted only ₹150 crore for Tamil development while granting ₹2,400 crore to Sanskrit, which he termed a "dead language."

'Dravidam 2.0' Book Launch

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin released the book, "Dravidam 2.0 - Why? For What?" written by journalist T.Senthilvel. The first copy was received by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

At the event, Anbil Mahesh said that the State is currently witnessing "Kalaignar 2.0-level good governance" under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He described author Senthilvel as a committed Dravidian voice and a strong critic of the RSS, adding that his writings expose what he called the BJP's diversion tactics during elections.

Anbil Mahesh Slams Previous AIADMK Govt, Touts DMK Schemes

The Minister criticised the former AIADMK regime, stating that the Jayalalithaa administration dismantled the Samacheer Kalvi system, converted the new Secretariat building into a hospital and rented out the Anna Centenary Library for marriage functions.

He highlighted the success of schemes such as the breakfast programme and Vidiyal Payanam, claiming they have benefited lakhs of school students and women across Tamil Nadu.

A commemorative photograph of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Anbil Mahesh was also presented as a memento.

Light-hearted Exchange During Speech

Additionally, a brief moment of confusion occurred when one of the dignitaries stepped out just before Udhayanidhi's speech.

The Deputy Chief Minister quipped that the media might run headlines such as "Udhayanidhi Upset... Speaker Absent."

He later clarified it was only a light-hearted remark made as both he and the Minister assumed the speaker might not return in time.

The programme continued normally once all dignitaries were present. (ANI)