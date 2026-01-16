Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the annual Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai. This comes as a new permanent Jallikattu arena, built for Rs 3 crore, was also recently inaugurated by him for a major competition in Trichy.

Palamedu Jallikattu and Mattu Pongal Celebrations

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday flagged off the annual Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai. Actor Soori was also present at the inauguration of the traditional bull-taming event, which drew large crowds.

Meanwhile, Mattu Pongal is being celebrated across Tamil Nadu today. Mattu Pongal, also known as Cow Pongal, is observed every year as a mark of gratitude to cattle, which play a vital role in agriculture and human life. On the occasion of Mattu Pongal, cows, bulls, and other cattle were bathed, decorated, and worshipped at homes and farms.

New Permanent Jallikattu Arena Inaugurated in Trichy

Earlier on Thursday, the first Jallikattu event of the year and one of its most prominent traditional competitions was held in a grand manner at Periya Suryur in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. The event was organised in connection with the annual festival of Sri Narkadal Kudi Karuppannasamy Temple, on the second day of the Tamil month Thai.

For several years, the Jallikattu competition was conducted on a temporary village ground. Villagers had submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh seeking a permanent arena. Following this, with the approval of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Rs 3 crore was sanctioned under the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Department for the construction of a permanent Jallikattu arena.

The construction has now been completed, and the newly built Jallikattu arena was recently inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister. The arena is equipped with adequate safety arrangements, a vaadivaasal (bull release point), barricades, and spectator facilities. A gallery has been constructed to enable spectators to watch the event comfortably.

Competition Details at Suryur Arena

A total of 750 Jallikattu bulls and 500 bull tamers are participating in the competition, which is being conducted in 10 rounds at the Suryur arena. In this year's competition, a car has been announced as the first prize, while a two-wheeler will be awarded as the second prize. Additionally, all participants will be presented with veshtis and sarees as gifts. (ANI)