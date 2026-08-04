TVK spokesperson Americai Narayanan dubbed Udhayanidhi Stalin 'vulgar nidhi' for his controversial remarks about actor Trisha at a farmers' protest. The DMK leader faced widespread backlash and was briefly taken into custody over the comments.

'Vulgar Nidhi': TVK Slams Udhayanidhi Over Remarks

TVK spokesperson Americai Narayanan on Tuesday sharply criticised Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin over the latter's controversial remarks regarding Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha, declaring that the women and people of Tamil Nadu have given Stalin a new moniker, "vulgar nidhi."

Speaking to ANI, the TVK spokesperson accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of allegedly utilising a farmer's platform to make derogatory remarks against women. "Udhayanidhi Stalin is no longer called by his name. The women and people of Tamil Nadu have given him a new name: "vulgar nidhi." His comments are shameful. As a TVK member, I was really looking forward to Udhayanidhi's speech during the Cauvery protest yesterday, as he's the Leader of the Opposition, to address the consideration of the government. Unfortunately, he used the farmers' platform to speak ill about women," said Americai Narayanan.

Leaders Across Parties Condemn Remarks

Alongside TVK, leaders across political lines criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks concerning Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha. Congress MP Jothimani urged Udhayanidhi Stalin not to drag women into political battles, asserting that women across the nation are no longer willing to take such treatment. "I saw the video where a woman was objectified in an objectionable manner. When a woman who has nothing to do with politics is named, he should have reprimanded the party workers. This is objectionable. I was shocked to see this coming from Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a staunch follower of Periyar. Don't drag women in politics in this manner. Women of this country are no longer willing to take such things," Jothimani told ANI.

DMK Leader Detained, Later Released by Court

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court today directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release the DMK MLA after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required.

Earlier, the Thanjavur (East) Police took the DMK leader into custody from his residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, and took him to Thanjavur for questioning in connection with an FIR registered over his public address at a Cauvery protest meeting yesterday. He was booked under Sections 61, 79, 192, 196, 296(b), 351(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after Udhayanidhi, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. The DMK, however, has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual. (ANI)