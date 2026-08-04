A nine-year-old pet dog named Tommy in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, died after fighting a venomous snake to prevent it from entering his family's home. Though he killed the reptile, Tommy succumbed to a poisonous bite. The family is mourning their heroic pet, who they credit with saving their lives.

A pet dog in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia died after taking on a venomous snake that tried to enter his family's home, ensuring the reptile never made it inside. The incident happened early on Sunday morning in Ballia. The family claims that a poisonous snake slithered near their home at approximately two in the morning.

Tommy, their nine-year-old beloved dog, saw the intruder before anybody inside understood they were in danger. Tommy started barking right away, warning the family that something wasn't right. However, he did more than just sound the alarm. The dog stopped the snake from entering the house by confronting it as it kept inching closer.

The family claims that the intense struggle that ensued lasted for over an hour. Tommy refused to back down in the face of a poisonous snake. According to the family, the dog persisted in fighting until the reptile was eventually slain. But in the process, Tommy received a poisonous bite from the snake.

The devoted pet died from the venom's effects about an hour after the battle was over.

Tommy was much more than just a guardian for the family. They said that he had devotedly guarded their house for the last nine years and had grown to be an integral part of their life. They think that because of his bravery, a much more catastrophic conclusion was avoided.

"If he had not stopped the snake that night, it could have entered the house and harmed someone," the family said.

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The family is heartbroken by Tommy's passing. Family members bid an emotional farewell to their devoted friend before laying him to rest, remembering him not only as a pet but as the one who dedicated his life to defend theirs.

Since then, word of the occurrence has travelled around the neighbourhood, and many locals have praised the dog's bravery and steadfast devotion.

One idea has struck a chord with many as the family's loss lingers: sometimes the loudest messages of love, responsibility, and sacrifice are left behind by those who are unable to speak.