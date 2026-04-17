Udhayanidhi Stalin reports 'positive feedback' from his 100-constituency campaign, predicting a DMK sweep. The party is also protesting the Centre's delimitation exercise, which Stalin says infringes on state rights.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he has campaigned in almost 100 constituencies in the last 16 days and is getting "positive feedback" from people. "We are getting very positive feedback from the people. I have campaigned in almost 100 constituencies now in the last 16 days. Wherever we go, we are getting a very overwhelming response. We are very sure, we will sweep this election...," DMK candidate for the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency told ANI on Thursday.

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Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting on May 4.

DMK Opposes Centre's Delimitation Proposal

Speaking about DMK leaders' black flag protest against delimitation, Stalin said, "For this delimitation process, our leader warned about this. He only took the first step. He invited all the chief ministers from various states. They all came here and supported us. Now the real time has come. BJP is trying to implement the delimitation process... We will oppose this because again, we are losing our state rights. They have to promise that whatever proportionality they are giving to other states, Tamil Nadu also should be compensated in that... They are trying to stop our state rights..."

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and supporters staged a protest in the Karumandapam area of Tiruchirappalli on Thursday, holding black flags to oppose the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. The protestors gathered in large numbers and expressed their strong opposition to the proposed delimitation bill, displaying black flags as a mark of dissent.

'Slaves of the BJP': Udhayanidhi on AIADMK's Silence

When asked about AIADMK not even speaking about delimitation, he said, "It's not a surprise for me. Whatever the BJP is saying, they are agreeing to. That is why I call them wild slaves of the BJP. So we are not very surprised."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burned a copy of the proposed delimitation bill, whose implementation is tied to a population-based revision of constituencies based on the 2011 census. Stalin also raised a black flag to kick off statewide anti-delimitation agitation.

Understanding the Delimitation Bills

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on April 16. The government intends to raise the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 from 543.

The Delimitation Bill provides for the readjustment of the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and Union territories, the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of each State and Union territories having a Legislative Assembly, the division of each State and each Union territory having a Legislative Assembly into territorial constituencies for elections to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies of the States and Union territories.