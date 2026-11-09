Opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy criticise the Tamil Nadu government for failing law and order, highlighting recent violence, police attacks, and prison escapes across the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin has strongly criticised the TVK-led government over the law and order situation, alleging that nine people, including a police personnel, were killed in a single day on Sunday.

Government Criticism

In a strongly worded post on X, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of failing to ensure public safety, saying that on a festival day, the sound of knives was heard more than firecrackers. He also criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, calling him a “Dummy CM”, and alleged that incidents of prisoners escaping during prison inspections and police personnel being killed during visits to police stations reflected the deteriorating law and order situation.

"Under this spineless regime, nine people, including a policeman, were murdered in a single day yesterday. I strongly condemn this Dummy CM, who is running such a wretched government where the clashing sound of machetes is heard louder than the sound of firecrackers on a festival day. If this Dummy CM goes to inspect a prison, prisoners escape. If he visits police stations, policemen get murdered. Under the rule of this band of fools, there is no safety for the public, nor is there any protection for the police who are supposed to protect them," he said.

He also condemned the alleged assault and intimidation of a petitioner by the Deputy Speaker, claiming that the person was later threatened into releasing a video. "The Deputy Speaker himself physically assaulting and chasing away a citizen who came with a grievance, and then threatening him into releasing a video statement, is a disgrace unprecedented in Tamil Nadu's history. Hiding behind excuses like 'I conducted an inspection', 'I appointed an officer', and constantly chanting 'DMK, DMK'—for how many more days will this cardboard-sword (Attakkathi / paper tiger) CM continue to fool the people?" he said.

BJP Response

BJP Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also slammed the government over the murder of SSI Senthil Kumar, stating that "law and order" has broken down. "It is shocking that a police officer who tried to stop a gang from setting off firecrackers on the road and filming 'reels' (reels) videos for social media was beaten to death. Yesterday's brutal incident alone is proof of what happens when criminals have no fear of the police or the government," he said on X.

Citing other cases during the day, he added, "This is not an isolated incident. In Ariyalur, C. Venkatesan, a 'Home Guard' (Home Guard) on night patrol, was beaten to death for questioning three people drinking alcohol in a public place; he died of his injuries after the attack. Near Chengalpattu, in the Sengundram area, a sub-inspector was attacked with a sickle while trying to stop a drunken young man causing a disturbance near a police station; the officer was able to subdue the attacker only after defending himself with his uniform belt. In Theni district jail itself, 17 undertrial prisoners attacked prison staff and escaped. Recently, police officers carrying out their daily duties have been subjected to repeated direct attacks by gangs high on drugs and violent rage."

He accused the state government of not taking "preventive action" and not being able to protect its own police force, asking, "What protection can ordinary citizens have " "Such attacks on officers trying to prevent public disorder show that the Tamil Nadu police's ability to prevent crime has been destroyed and that the government has failed in its most basic duty. Making arrests after a crime has been committed is not enough. The police must prevent crimes from happening; otherwise, this is outright administrative failure. As a result, the people of Tamil Nadu are losing their lives," he said. He urged Chief Minister Vijay to provide a clear explanation of why law and order has "deteriorated". "The public has a right to know what went wrong and what firm steps the government intends to take to restore the police's authority and ensure citizens' safety," he said.

Details of SSI Senthil Kumar Incident

This comes after Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar died after allegedly being struck by a youth he confronted for bursting firecrackers on a public road, South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari said. Kumar was posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Theni district.

Bidari said Senthil Kumar was returning home in civilian clothes after completing his duty when he saw a group of youngsters bursting firecrackers on a road where people were moving about. He advised them to move away to avoid inconvenience to the public and also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone. When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, a person struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose balance and fall to the ground, Bidari said. A patrolling police team rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts. After inspecting the scene, the Theni District Superintendent of Police (SP) said three people from the locality have been arrested in connection with the incident. Police noted that Senthil Kumar had a pre-existing heart condition. (ANI)