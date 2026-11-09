A car workshop owner in Ludhiana was brutally assaulted by a gang after preventing two men from harassing his female employee. The shocking incident, captured on viral CCTV footage, shows the attackers dragging and beating the owner before fleeing. Police are currently investigating the footage to identify the culprits.

A car workshop owner was attacked by a gang of men here for objecting to them pursuing a lady employee and trying to enter the premises. The CCTV footage of the event outside Sufian Chowk shows several guys dragging the owner by his hair, pushing him to the ground and kicking and hitting him.

The incident occurred on Saturday about 11 a.m. The workshop owner Daljit Singh was allegedly beaten after he barred the two teenagers from entering the premises behind the woman who had come to work.

According to the victim’s version, the two guys started arguing with Singh when he told them not to enter the workshop. They reportedly summoned about a dozen associates to the scene and then took part in the assault.

A gang of individuals were seen around Singh and continuously striking him in the CCTV footage. Before he hits the ground, several of the assailants can be seen grabbing him by the hair and pulling him. As he tries to stand, they keep punching and kicking him.

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When neighbors heard the disturbance, they hurried to the scene, and the attackers left. Before departing, they allegedly made threats to harm Singh. The proprietor of the injured workshop was transported by his family to the Civil Hospital. Based on what is known, he received first assistance and was released.

Woman Employee Stalked For Months

According to reports, the female employee informed the investigators that the primary accused had been pursuing her for a number of months. He allegedly stalked her on her way to and from work and continuously demanded her cell phone number.

He and another young person allegedly followed her to the workshop on Saturday and attempted to enter. The altercation started as a result of Singh's intervention and turned into a gang attack.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage and are working to identify the persons who carried out the crime. The inquiry is in progress. The examined papers lacked additional information regarding arrests or case registration.