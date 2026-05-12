New TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin praised CM Vijay for meeting DMK leaders, urging for 'political civility' and cooperation for development. He also voiced concern over the national song being played before the Tamil Nadu state song at the swearing-in.

Udhayanidhi Urges Cooperation, Political Civility

Newly elected Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Vijay for meeting the DMK leadership and called for "political civility" in the House. Addressing the Assembly, Udhayanidhi said that the ruling government and the opposition should work together for the development of the state.

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Further, he also expressed concerns over Vande Mataram, the national song, being played ahead of Tamil Nadu's State song at the swearing-in ceremony. Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "Yesterday, the CM came and got wishes from our leader and many others. That political civility should continue in this House also. Even if we are on different rows as the ruling government and opposition party, we all should work together for Tamil Nadu's development. This is the wish of people also. CM and the opposition leader, we studied at the same college. But in politics, we are seniors. We would like to share our experience and knowledge. You also be ready to accept our suggestions."

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay met former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai. Vijay also met Udhayanidhi Stalin. The meeting marked Vijay's first interaction with the senior DMK leaders after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the state.

LoP Flags State Song Controversy

Recalling the DMK government's tussle with former Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, the LoP added, "Tamil state song was played at the third spot. Opposition parties have expressed concern. The ruling government gave clarification. In the West Bengal CM ceremony event, there was no Vande Mataram. But here it was played. You all know who the Governor is there. What he demanded when he was here as Governor. The government should not allow this to happen again. The Tamil state song should never be pushed to the second spot. We should protect our customs. After years, women legislators have come here. We are happy to see it. Congratulations. We will be a healthy opposition in Tamil Nadu."

TVK's JCD Prabhakar Elected Speaker

Earlier today, TVK MLA JCD Prabhakar was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan. (ANI)