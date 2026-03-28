Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a 'Strawberry Revolution,' with government support helping youth like Vinod Sharma become successful entrepreneurs. His farm has created local jobs and inspires a shift to modern horticulture.

District Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a "Strawberry Revolution" through which local youth are turning into entrepreneurs, powered by the Government's support.

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From Farmer to Entrepreneur

In a significant shift from traditional farming to high-value commercial horticulture, Vinod Sharma, a progressive youth from Thalora village in Majalta, area of District Udhampur, has emerged as a successful entrepreneur by establishing a thriving strawberry farm. Inspired by the various self-employment schemes launched by the Government of India and the Department of Horticulture, Sharma transitioned from conventional crops to strawberry cultivation on his 12-kanal land. His venture has not only secured a handsome livelihood for his family but has also turned him into a job provider, currently employing six to seven local residents. After earning substantial profits last year, Sharma anticipates a "bumper crop" this season, projecting an income in Lakhs within just four months.

Vision for a 'Strawberry Hub'

The success of such grassroots initiatives underscores the impact of modern agricultural technologies and high-density plantation facilities provided under central government programs. Chief Horticulture Officer (CHO) Udhampur, Brij Vallabh Gupta, highlighted the department's ambitious vision to transform Udhampur into a "Strawberry Hub." While 62 farmers are currently engaged in strawberry cultivation in the district, the department aims to scale this number to 500 soon.

Local Voices on the Revolution

Encouraging other young people to move away from the hunt for limited government jobs, Sharma advised his peers to leverage government subsidies and the latest machinery to become "job givers rather than job seekers," proving that the horticulture sector offers immense potential for those willing to adopt innovative farming practices.

Additionally, Anil Singh, a local from Thalora, an employee in the strawberry farm, expressed elation and pride in the process and recognised it as a better alternative to sitting idle. "We are happy. We used to work elsewhere, and then we were called by some of our brothers, and we have been working here annually. I request those who are sitting idle to join us and work," he said.

Meanwhile, Vansh, a buyer from Thalora, described the lusciousness of the strawberries, motivating more people to become a part of this revolution. "I just bought a few boxes of strawberries. They are juicy, tasty and red. They are grown organically, which is even better," he told ANI.

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