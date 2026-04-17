Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth in Udhampur celebrated a 100% pass rate in CBSE Class 10 exams. Topper Pranav Sharma, scoring 98%, encouraged students to explore diverse career fields, crediting his success to his parents and school.

BBSVP Achieves 100% Pass Rate

The Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth (BBSVP) in Udhampur has achieved a 100% pass rate in the Class 10 CBSE Board Examination 2026. The school's teachers were seen distributing sweets to the students as a way of celebrating this remarkable achievement.

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Topper Urges Career Diversification

The BBSVP Class 10 topper, Pranav Sharma, who secured 98%, said that the government is encouraging students to build careers in diverse fields rather than limiting themselves to IAS, KAS, engineering, or medicine. He further asserted that if talented individuals contribute to every field, the country will progress. He added that students should explore a variety of career options. Sharma credited his outstanding performance to his parents, the school administration, and God. He also noted that the board offers a wide range of subjects that can help students build careers in different fields.

Pranav Sharma said, "I topped my Class 10 exams with a score of 98%. Nowadays, many youths pursue careers like IAS, KAS, engineering, and medicine. These are all good careers, but the current government is encouraging us to explore different fields. If we have talented people in every profession, our country will progress. I would like to give credit to my parents, then the school administration, and finally to God for my good results."

School Chairperson on Consistent Success and National Duty

Swami Chinmay Jyoti, Chairperson of Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School, said, "The Class 10 results have been very good, as always. The school was earlier affiliated with the J&K Board and is now affiliated with CBSE. A total of 44 students scored above 90%."

She added that the school has consistently delivered strong results, with many students going on to achieve success in various fields. More than a hundred former students have become doctors, while others have become engineers and IAS officers. Jyoti urged students that regardless of the school they attend, they should strive to become good citizens of the nation. She said that teachers have the responsibility to guide, educate, and impart knowledge to students.

"We try to teach them that if we are here today, it is because of the nation," she added. (ANI)