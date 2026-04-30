AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal dismisses exit poll predictions for Kerala, stating the Congress-led UDF will achieve a bigger victory. He expects 'miracles' in Kannur, citing a strong 'UDF wave' and anti-government sentiment.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the Congress-led United Democratic Front will secure a bigger victory than what exit polls predict, adding that surprises can be expected even in Kannur. Speaking with the media here, Venugopal said that the election results often differ from exit poll findings and said the party expects a clear UDF wave. "We only believe in the actual verdict. We don't believe in exit poll results at all. All reports from the field indicate that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will achieve a greater victory than what the exit poll results predicted. After speaking with candidates and election organisers over the past few days, we've realised that we can win with a large majority. It will be a victory that exceeds exit poll expectations. There will be miracles, including in Kannur," he said.

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"What we witnessed was indeed a wave. We saw a strong sentiment against the government and an equally strong commitment to Indira Gandhi. Anyway, it's only a matter of four days now--no, just three days left. Let's wait for the results. Why stress over it now? We are very optimistic about the 4th. June 4th will be UDF's day," he added.

Exit Polls Project UDF Victory

His remarks come after exit polls in Keralam projected that the UDF is poised to unseat the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), bringing its 10-year rule in the state to an end. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it is poised to win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.

JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Matrize predicted 70-75 seats for UDF, 52-61 seats for LDF and 3-7 for BJP-led NDA.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last assembly polls were a setback for UDF, and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.

Multi-State Election Process

The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

The exit poll projections were released after the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

States recorded a very high voter turnout.