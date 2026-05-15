RSP MP NK Premachandran states the UDF is united, and ministerial posts will be resolved amicably. This follows Congress's selection of VD Satheesan as the new CM of Kerala, who is set to be sworn in on May 18 after the UDF's 2026 election win.

UDF Confident on Government Formation

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran on Friday said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership is united and confident that all issues related to ministerial posts and portfolios will be resolved amicably within days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A day earlier, Congress officially named Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam following the UDF's sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, Premachandran said, "As far as UDF is concerned, this was team UDF which have contested in the last election, and we are all unanimous, and we are all hopeful that the entire issue will be resolved with unanimity. There is no dispute as far as the ministership or the portfolio... All these issues will be resolved very amicably, and it will be settled within days..."

Additionally, on Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, he said, "He is very happy. Today, CM Designate VD Satheesan has already met him, and there is no issue. Entire issue is resolved by the declaration of the Chief Ministership by the High Command..."

Congress MP Adoor Prakash said, "Today a formal meeting has been done. All the UDF parties attended this meeting. Tomorrow we will decide all the other things as who are the ministers..."

Spiritual Leaders Praise New CM

Spiritual leader, Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi said, "VD Satheesan is a person who has always given the highest importance to the secular fabric of Thiruvananthapuram. He is someone who interacts with all religions equally and with the same sense of respect. A group of spiritual leaders from Thiruvananthapuram has arrived to congratulate and bless him. We wish that his new responsibility becomes a matter of pride for Malayalis across the world."

Imam, VP Suhaib Moulavi said, "There have been several strong and positive statements from VD Satheesan's side aimed at strengthening communal harmony not just in the state, but across the country. It is also a good example of how much the people of this land value mutual love and unity beyond caste and religious differences. We are very happy to have a Chief Minister who constantly speaks and works tirelessly for communal harmony and unity."

NDA Holds Post-Election Meeting

Meanwhile, NDA also held the first meeting with all the ally members after the election results, chaired by BJP State President Rajeev Chandrashekhar at the BJP State Office. (ANI)