A rescue operation is underway in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after a three-year-old child fell into a borewell in Chak Sawana village. Emergency services are at the scene attempting to retrieve the child safely.

A rescue operation was initiated in Chak Sawana village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab after after a three-year-old child accidentally fell into a borewell while playing near his house on Friday evening. Teams from the local administration and emergency services have rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to safely retrieve the child. Further details regarding the condition of the child and the circumstances of the incident are awaited. (ANI)