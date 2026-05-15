Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Administrative Training Institutes must reinvent themselves to remain relevant, adding that Mission Karmayogi is moving towards an AI-integrated governance framework linking capacity building with public service delivery.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Friday said that Administrative Training Institutes and governance institutions across the country must reinvent themselves and shun stereotype models to remain relevant, according to the release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

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Addressing the concluding session of the National Departmental Summit on "Institutionalising Capacity Building: From Training to Performance-Linked Governance" through virtual mode, the Minister said, Mission Karmayogi is steadily moving towards an integrated AI-integrated governance framework linking capacity building, competency development, technology and public service delivery.

Governance Reforms and Increased Public Trust

Singh said governance reforms today require transparency, timeline discipline, ease of procedures and optimum use of technology supported by innovation and human sensitivity.

Referring to governance reforms undertaken in recent years, he said annual grievances received on CPGRAMS have increased from nearly 2 lakh in 2014 to more than 25-30 lakh presently, reflecting growing public trust due to improved responsiveness and accountability. He also referred to the success of Digital Life Certificates, noting that nearly 10-11 crore certificates have already been generated, enabling pensioners to complete formalities digitally without physical visits.

The day-long summit brought together senior officials from the Department of Personnel and Training, Capacity Building Commission, Karmayogi Bharat, State Governments, Union Territories and Administrative Training Institutes from across the country to deliberate on strengthening institutional capacity building frameworks and performance-linked governance systems, the release stated.

A Call for Integrated Learning and Strategic Transformation

Speaking for the second time during the valedictory session of the summit, Singh said governance institutions can no longer function through silos and must move towards integrated and interdisciplinary learning systems involving institutions beyond conventional government structures, including IITs, IIMs and specialised domain institutions.

He said Artificial Intelligence would remain an important enabler in governance, but technology alone cannot substitute human intelligence, ethical conduct and behavioural sensitivity in public service delivery.

Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Rachna Shah, said the summit marked an important step towards institutionalising capacity building as a core governance function aligned with national development priorities.

She emphasised the importance of comprehensive Capacity Building Plans across Ministries, Departments and States to identify competency gaps and align governance learning systems with future administrative requirements, the release said.

Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, Radha Chauhan, stressed the need for seamless integration between Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT), Unnati and HRMS platforms to create a unified competency-driven governance ecosystem supporting role-based deployment of human resources. She said training institutions must undergo structural and strategic transformation to remain relevant in an AI-enabled governance environment, and informed that the Capacity Building Commission has already initiated a national mentorship framework for institutions and officers under Mission Karmayogi. (ANI)