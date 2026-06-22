A petitioner has legally challenged the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Ram Temple project, demanding a CBI investigation and CAG audit. Opposition leaders have also called for an impartial inquiry amid the growing controversy.

The controversy surrounding alleged financial irregularities in the Ram Temple project has taken a legal turn, with petitioner and advocate Mohit Ashok questioning the legitimacy of the government's investigative process. Asserting that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) lacks the legal mandate to probe the Trust, the petitioner is now demanding an intervention by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a comprehensive audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

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Petitioner Demands CBI Probe, Questions SIT Legitimacy

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Mohit Ashok, who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on June 12, contended that the government's response to the allegations has been reactive rather than transparent. According to the petitioner, his initial representation regarding the matter, sent on June 8 to the Principal Secretary (Vigilance) and the Ram Temple Trust, prompted a swift but inadequate internal response. "On 8 June, we made a representation to the Principal Secretary Vigilance, Uttar Pradesh, directly to the CBI, the Ram Temple Trust, and several other organisations. We learned through newspapers that there were reports of irregularities in the Ram Temple project, and that some funds had been embezzled. After this representation, on 9 June, a senior member of the Trust, Nipendra Mishra, came from Delhi and held a meeting here. After the meeting, observations were made from 9 to 12 June, stating that a committee will be formed, presided by two retired judges of the Allahabad High Court, and they will investigate the entire matter... On the evening of 12 June, I filed this PIL. After filing the PIL, the Ram Mandir Trust hurriedly approached the state government and asked for an SIT investigation, " he said.

The petitioner highlighted significant procedural hurdles that have fueled his scepticism regarding the SIT. Ashok pointed out the irony in the Chief Minister's public invitation for whistleblowers to come forward with evidence. The petitioner noted that despite initial assurances that a final report would be finalised and submitted within seven days, the deadline has passed with no update provided to the public. Beyond the procedural issues, the petitioner argues that the SIT is fundamentally not empowered to investigate the affairs of the Trust. The PIL emphasised that the magnitude of the project and the allegations of embezzled funds necessitate a higher degree of institutional scrutiny. Beyond the immediate investigation, the petitioner has called for two specific measures: an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the entire district's administration regarding the land and financial transactions and a thorough forensic audit of the Ram Mandir Trust, covering its financial activities from the date of its formation to the present.

'SIT Lacks Legal Standing'

"First of all, the SIT has no statutory standing, no legal standing at all. On one hand, the Chief Minister is saying that if you have any documentary evidence, you should come to us, provide it to us, and we will investigate it. Where should we go to the SIT and provide documentary evidence? Where do we contact them? There is no method of communication, no way to meet them, no way to email them... SIT is not empowered to investigate the trust... Secondly, we initially stated that the final report would be out within fifteen days, and we'll submit the report within seven days. It's been seven days, and no final report has been received... Thirdly, we have demanded that the entire district be investigated by the CBI. There should also be a thorough audit of this entire Ram Mandir Trust by the CAG from the time of its formation till today, he said.

Political Reactions Intensify

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. But Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has categorically rejected these claims. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has since demanded an impartial investigation, terming the Uttar Pradesh government's silence on the matter as "suspicious". Yadav has urged the judiciary to take cognisance of the issue and has called upon the temple administration to make the relevant CCTV footage public.

Sanjay Raut Alleges Widespread 'Theft'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that "theft" has become pervasive within the BJP. He further accused the ruling party of having a history of "stealing everything", ranging from EVMs to the offerings made by devotees to Lord Ram. "The way a dacoity involving over Rs 5 crore was committed against the Ram Mandir's offerings; it is visible in the CCTV footage... If Rs 5 crore from the offerings made to Ram are stolen, your government, both in UP and at the Centre is responsible. You steal EVMs, votes, seats, and you even steal from the offerings made to Ram; theft is everywhere with you... We feel Lord Ram is calling us back. Yesterday, I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray ji and said we must go to Ayodhya. So, a programme for Ayodhya is being planned. We will go to Ayodhya first. We will meet Lord Ram first. We will bow our heads and seek forgiveness from Lord Shri Ram..." said Raut.

BJP Minister Urges Caution

Meanwhile, speaking in Haridwar, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya urged caution against making allegations without evidence. "I believe the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh stated very clearly that making allegations against someone without proof amounts to a crime; therefore, people should level accusations only after due consideration. The SIT will uncover the absolute truth, and the guilty will be punished," Vijayvargiya said.

He further added, "Strict action must indeed be taken against anyone involved in wrongdoing, and CM Yogi has assured that such action will indeed be taken." (ANI)