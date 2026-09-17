Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Maharashtra govt's priorities, alleging neglect of farmers while organising celebrations. He announced a protest march and also rejected allegations linking his family to the Disha Salian death case as political.

Thackeray Slams Govt Over Farmer Issues

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday questioned the Maharashtra government over its handling of the weather and water situation, alleging that timely measures were not taken despite prior knowledge of the conditions, and said he would lead a march next week to highlight issues faced by farmers in Western Vidarbha.

Thackeray also criticised the government's priorities, alleging that grand celebrations were being organised while farmers were facing a dire financial situation. Speaking at a press conference, he said, "Why were timely measures not taken if the government had prior knowledge of the weather and water situation? The priority is being given to organizing grand celebrations while farmers were facing a dire financial situation. I will lead a march next week to highlight the issues faced by farmers in Western Vidarbha," Thackeray said.

Thackeray's remarks come after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives.

Rejects Allegations in Disha Salian Case

In another statement, Thackeray also rejected allegations linking his family or party to the death of Disha Salian and said the matter was being used for political purposes. Thackeray said repeated allegations in the matter amounted to defamation and asserted that legal action would be pursued if necessary.

"There is no involvement of his family or party in the Disha Salian death case. The matter is being exploited for political gain. Repeated accusations amount to defamation; legal recourse would be pursued if necessary," he said.

CBI Files FIR

CBI on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Salian following a direction from the Bombay High Court for a thorough probe into the case.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who is representing Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, on Monday, said that the FIR registered by the CBI includes the names of Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, among others, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.

Salian, who had worked as Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case. The CBI is now carrying out a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. (ANI)