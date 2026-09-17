UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Aashirwaad ka Diya' programme in Lucknow to mark PM Modi's birthday. Celebrations also took place in Ujjain, with a grand Deepotsav featuring over 30 lakh lamps on the ghats of the Shipra River.

Celebrations in Lucknow

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ‘Aashirwaad ka Diya’ programme at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Thursday. During the programme, CM Adityanath said the day was important as it marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are all gathered at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. This is a really important day. It is the birthday of the most popular leader in the world, PM Narendra Modi,” the Chief Minister said.

He said Rashtra Prerna Sthal was inaugurated on December 25, 2025, and noted that public representatives had gathered there on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. “On 25th December 2025, Rashtra Prerna Sthal was inaugurated. On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi, along with the public representatives, we are here to join in the pledge for Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said the gathering was aimed at reaffirming the commitment towards the development and self-reliance of the country and Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the ‘Aashirwaad ka Diya’ programme at Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

Grand Deepotsav in Ujjain

Meanwhile, Ujjain witnessed a grand mass-lamp lighting along the ghats of the Shipra River in the evening as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ being organised on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday. Speaking to ANI, Ujjain district collector Raushan Kumar Singh informed that over 30 lakh lamps would be lit with the participation of more than 30,000 volunteers this evening.

The programme is scheduled to begin at around 7 pm and will witness the participation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries (including BJP national president Nitin Nabin). "A grand Deepotsav programme will be organised on the ghats of the Kshipra River at around 7 pm this evening. More than 30 lakh lamps have been placed, and over 30,000 volunteers will participate in it. The best part is that it will be a very good example of social participation and public involvement. The Chief Minister will be present along with other dignitaries. The grand programme will begin with the lighting of the lamps,” Collector Singh said. (ANI)