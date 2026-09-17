HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with students in Hamirpur, discussing education reforms, the CBSE curriculum, and the NEET paper leak. Responding to a student, he emphasised making cleanliness a people's movement in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday interacted with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rail, in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district. During the interaction, he sought feedback from students on their careers, studies and the changes being introduced in the education sector. As per the official release, the Chief Minister also interacted with the students about the changes they had experienced in the school following the implementation of the CBSE curriculum.

Cleanliness as a People's Movement

During the interaction, a girl student asked the Chief Minister why cleanliness work is often considered inferior in society and what could be done to make the state cleaner. She shared that her sister had visited Kazakhstan under the government’s exposure visit programme, where she observed better cleanliness and sanitation systems. She said that Himachal Pradesh should also be kept clean and green. Responding to the question, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that cleanliness needs to be turned into a people’s movement. He said the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had also given special importance to cleanliness. He emphasised that people must take responsibility not only for keeping their homes clean but also for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Simply keeping one’s own home clean is not enough; cleanliness must also be maintained in the neighbourhood.

Students Welcome CBSE Curriculum

On the occasion, the Chief Minister asked the students whether they were comfortable with the CBSE-based curriculum. The students said they found the CBSE curriculum interesting and believe it would help them perform better in competitive examinations. They also said that the curriculum would prepare them to face global challenges in the field of education. The students thanked the Chief Minister for introducing CBSE schools.

CM Addresses Concerns Over NEET Paper Leak

A student also raised the issue of the NEET question paper leak, saying that such incidents put students under severe mental pressure and cause them considerable distress and hardship. The Chief Minister said that question papers should never be leaked. He said the NEET paper leak had deeply affected young people across the country, prompting students to take to the streets in protest. He said every child and parent hopes for success, and a paper leak amounts to cheating young people who have worked hard for their future.

The Chief Minister said that around four years ago, incidents involving the sale of question papers had also come to light in Himachal Pradesh. The present state government ordered an investigation into the matter, dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur and took action against those involved in paper leaks, with the accused being sent to jail. He said that the selection process is now being conducted based on merit through the Rajya Chayan Aayog. He added that those involved in leaking question papers should be clear that anyone found involved in such activities would face strict action and could be sent to jail.

Local School Issues Addressed

During the interaction, a girl student also requested the Chief Minister to start a bus service from Rangs to the school. The Chief Minister said that the state government was making the necessary arrangements, keeping the convenience of students in mind. A primary school student also raised the issue of damaged steps at the school. The Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure that the damaged steps are repaired at the earliest. (ANI)