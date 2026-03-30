DMK's Udayanidhi Stalin launched his election campaign from Kanchipuram, paying homage to Annadurai. He attacked the BJP and AIADMK, calling their leaders 'fascist' and Edappadi Palaniswami a 'slave' of Delhi.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched his election campaign for the state Assembly polls from Kanchipuram district. He also paid homage to DMK founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai at his memorial before addressing supporters at Theradi in Gandhi Road.

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'Fascist power should not enter Tamil Nadu'

Speaking at his first campaign speech, Udayanidhi Stalin said, "I start my election campaign from DMK founder Anna. Edappadi Palaniswami started from Mylapore. Their policy leaders are Amit Shah and Modi. We should not make fascist power enter Tamil Nadu."

Highlights DMK's welfare achievements

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AIADMK attempted to halt the initiative but the Chief Minister's first signature scheme was the free bus for women after he took charge. "Our CM's first signature scheme was the free bus for women after he took charge. Today, 10 lakh laptops have been distributed to college students. For the past three years, we have been providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women. The BJP and AIADMK attempted to halt this initiative citing elections; however, our leader disbursed the funds in advance, depositing Rs 5,000 directly into women's bank accounts. Our Chief Minister has also pledged to increase this monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000," he added.

'Palaniswami is a slave of Delhi'

Udayanidhi Stalin took aim at the rival AIADMK leadership, saying, Edappadi Palaniswami is a "slave" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. "Edappadi Palaniswami is a slave of Modi and Amit Shah. We have seen strong Bakth before, and now we see Edappadi Palaniswami as a strong slave of Delhi. Tamil Nadu should always remain independent of Delhi's control, and this election is our opportunity to prove it," Udayanidhi added.

Appeal to Voters

He urged the electorate to support DMK candidates, adding, "To fulfil our promises, I believe you all will vote for our candidates and ensure their implementation. On the 23rd, I appeal to you to cast your vote for the Rising Sun symbol and elect Nithya Sugumar as your MLA."

Expresses confidence in victory

Udayanidhi Stalin also expressed confidence in DMK's prospects, stating, "In the last parliamentary election, I started my campaign from Kanchipuram, Anna's native place. This time, I have again come to Kanchipuram to start my campaign. I am very sure we will get a 100 per cent victory in these elections. The people of Tamil Nadu are very smart and have been observing what the BJP and Delhi are trying to do. But they will give another chance to DMK."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 23 to elect all 234 members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will be on May 4.

TVK chief and actor Vijay on Monday filed nominations from Perambur constituency for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (ANI)